Air France-KLM to Increase a 4,1% in Capacity with 2018 Summer Schedule

MIAMI — The Air France-KLM Group will offer 78 new services this summer following its “growth strategy” to increase capacity by 4.1% compared to the previous sunny season.

According to the airline group, +10.6% of the growth is expected to be driven by Transavia’s low-cost operations, a +3.9% will be from the long-haul passenger network and a 1.4% from the short and medium-haul passenger services.

In order to offer the wide network, Air France-KLM is strengthening its existing alliances and exploring new partnerships. For 2018 summer season, the group will offer several destinations and connections with a cooperation agreement recently signed with Jet Airways.

Long-haul operations

The long-haul network route will operate nine new services; six departing from Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG), two from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) and one from Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe (PTP).

The new destinations from CDG will be to Nairobi in Kenya with three weekly flights, Seattle starting on March 25, Taipei in Taiwan starting on April 16 and San José in Costa Rica as a continuation of the 2017-18 winter season with Air France.

Also, a twice-weekly service to Fortaleza in Brazil is expected to commence on May 3, as well as the Mahé route, in Seychelles, is set to start on May 5 with three weekly flights; both operated by Joon’s Airbus A340.

This new Brazilian routes will offer a third gateway in the South American country for the airline group operated on a code-share basis with its partner GOL Linhas Aéras Inteligentes.

KLM will offer an additional 333 seats per week to Rio de Janeiro, an increase of 18.2%, with an additional weekly flight. The group will offer two daily flights on departure from AMS and with Air France on departure from CDG.

The AMS services will be in continuation of the 2017-18 winter season with KLM, to Fortaleza and Mumbai in India; the Brazilian route will serve three direct flights a week with an Airbus A330. Last from PTP to Atlanta, also as an extension of Air France’s winter season.

READ MORE: Air France Pilots Will Strike Again on March 23

Additionally, Air France will resume service to Seattle with 5 weekly flights operated by a Boeing 777-200, KLM is increasing its services to Minneapolis, San Francisco, and New York.

The Dutch airline is adding one more flight a week from AMS to both, Minneapolis and San Francisco routes, taking the weekly frequency to four and 11 respectively. Also, New York service will increase to 20 flights a week adding six more operations. The Detroit and Boston route are expected to be served by a Boeing 787 until June 17.

KLM is increasing its weekly seat capacity by 20% departing from Amsterdam to Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and the Caribbean with an additional flight to Buenos Aires and Santiago, taking the weekly frequency to six; an additional flight to Bogota and Cartagena, taking the weekly frequency to four; and an additional flight to Aruba and Bonaire taking the total weekly frequency to seven.

Likewise, 2 new weekly circle flights between AMS and the Caribbean islands, St. Marteen and Curaçao, will increase KLM’s frequency from seven to nine. Air France will also operate 2 weekly services from CDG to St. Marteen with an Airbus A330.

In Asia, Air France will inaugurate a service to Taipei with three weekly flights from April 16, operated by Boeing 777-200. This new offer will be in addition to KLM’s daily service to this destination. In South Korea, customers will benefit from an additional flight to Seoul, operating three weekly flights in total.

Also, the French carrier will increase the number of seats available to Osaka, Japan with an additional weekly seat capacity of 744. The Tokyo-Haneda will have two additional weekly flights, as well as Bangkok service that will offer five flights a week throughout the summer season.

In Bangalore, the Paris-based airline will increase its flight offering with an additional flight, seven weekly flights. In Malaysia, KLM will reduce frequencies to Kuala Lumpur and will operate seven weekly flights from AMS as a continuation of the winter season. And in Kazakhstan, the Dutch carrier will suspend services to Almaty and Astana during the summer season.

On the routes to Africa and the Indian Ocean, Air France will entrust to Joon its service to Cairo with a daily flight from March 25, Tehran with three weekly flights from April 2 and Cape Town with three weekly flights from April 1.

In West Africa, Air France will increase the number of direct flights to Lomé in Togo, offering three weekly frequencies in addition to the four weekly Paris – Accra – Lomé services. To Accra in Ghana, the airline will offer an additional non-stop flight, operating a total of four weekly frequencies from Paris.

Medium and short-haul operations

On its medium and short-haul network, the airline group is expanding its offer of destinations and connections with 45 new services.

From Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Bergen in Norway and Catania in Italy with Air France, as well as Cork in Ireland, Wroclaw in Poland and Toulon in France operated by HOP!, as well as from Paris-Orly to La Rochelle in France.

From AMS to Nantes in France and Växjö in Sweden operated by KLM.

From the French regions with HOP!: Bordeaux to Düsseldorf in Germany); Marseille to Caen and Metz in France; Montpellier to Algiers in Algeria; Nantes to Hamburg in Germany; Lille to Brest in France; Lyon to Rouen in France and to Nuremberg in Germany; Strasbourg to Rennes in France; and Toulouse to Caen in France.

During the peak summer period, the Air France-KLM group will offer 27 new services including 16 to/from Corsica.

From Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Bari in Italy, Ibiza in Spain, Dubrovnik in Croatia with Air France, as well as Cagliari in Italy and Perpignan in France with HOP!

From the French regions with HOP!: Bordeaux to Calvi in France; Caen to Ajaccio in France; Castres to Bastia in France; Marseille to Geneva in Switzerland and Beirut in Lebanon; Metz to Bastia in France; Nantes to Ajaccio and Bastia in France; Nice to Beirut in Lebanon and Quimper in France; Lille to Toulon in France; Lyon to Figari, Calvi, Bastia and Ajaccio in France; Perpignan to Bastia in France; Strasbourg to Toulon and Bastia in France; Toulon to Geneva in Switzerland; Toulouse to Ibiza in Spain and Figari in France; and Brussels to Calvi in France.

The airline group will expand its medium and short-haul network by significantly increasing flight frequencies. Air France will increase its capacity to Dublin, Oslo, Gothenburg, Berlin, Nice, Madrid, Marrakech and Palma by 9% compared to the previous summer season. KLM will increase its capacity to Bologna, Krakow, Gdansk, and Helsinki.

Joon will continue its growth on the medium-haul network. Air France will entrust four additional destinations to Joon on departure from CDG, to Naples with three daily flights and Rome with seven daily flights, to Oslo with two to three daily flights, and to Istanbul with one daily flight.

Last, but not least, Transavia will develop its network from all its bases in France (Orly, Lyon, and Nantes) and the Netherlands (Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Eindhoven) with 24 new services.

From Eindhoven: Rijeka in Croatia, Seville in Spain, Marrakech in Morocco and Tel Aviv in Israel.

From Rotterdam: Lamezia Terme and Palermo in Italy, Dubrovnik in Croatia, Almeria in Spain, Lisbon in Portugal, Heraklion in Greece and Al Hoceima in Morocco.

From Paris-Orly: Beirut in Lebanon, Rabat in Morocco, Alicante in Spain and Olbia in Italy.

From Nantes: Rome and Catania in Italy, Agadir and Casablanca in Morocco and Djerba in Tunisia.

From Lyon: Catania and Palermo in Italy, Djerba in Tunisia and Malaga in Spain.

From the Netherlands, the group’s low-cost airline will increase capacity by 50% to Greece and its islands, as well as to Eastern Europe to Belgrade and Ljubljana.

Moreover, Air France and Transavia have signed an agreement under which Air France will share 50 services operated by the low-cost carrier from Paris-Orly, Lyon, and Nantes.

“With an increase in capacity of +4.1%, we are choosing to step up our offensive on all our markets. This summer, the group will inaugurate 78 new services, a record in its history, and proof of its agility and ambition to develop its activity. In this way we are confirming the growth objectives set out in Trust Together and are determined to take our share on this highly competitive market”, stated Jean-Marc Janaillac, Chairman, and CEO of Air France-KLM.

The joint venture between Air France-KLM, Alitalia and Delta Air Lines provides customers with access to more than 270 destinations. In 2018, the airline group is offering 314 destinations to 116 countries including the new 78 services for the summer season.