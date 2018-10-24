Air France Increases Capacity in Cork, Ireland

LONDON – Air France will be boosting capacity starting October 28 with a 24% increase in capacity between Paris-Charles De Gaulle (CDG) and Ireland’s second busiest airport in Cork (ORK).

The increment in capacity comes a few months after the French carrier launched daily services between the two airports in May 2018. The increase represents an additional 336 seats per week.

Due to high demand, the service was upgraded from a seasonal to a year-round service.

Benedicte Duval, General Manager of Air France-KLM UK/Ireland highlighted great confidence in Cork for investment and how much of a success it has been so far. “We are delighted to be in a position to increase capacity by 24% on the Cork to Paris route just a few months after launching in the region.”

“The positive performance to date is a testament to the economic recovery in Southern Ireland and the investment Air France-KLM is making in this region,” he said.

Niall MacCarthy, the Managing Director of Cork Airport also pointed out how important the French tourism market is to the airport and the area. “France is one of the leading markets for tourism to the island of Ireland. The expansion by Air France will make it even easier for French visitors to travel to the south of Ireland and explore all that the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland’s Ancient East has to offer.”

Photo by Mick at Planefinder.net

This additional service will be operated by an Embraer E190 under its subsidiary HOP!

AF1094 will depart Paris at 1520, arriving into Cork at 1615, both local times. The return, AF1095 will depart at 1655, arriving back into Paris for 1945.

MacCarthy commented on how the E190 will help Air France in the Cork market by mentioning that the “increased capacity on the Cork-Paris route this winter, is testament to Air France’s confidence in the route and the support it has enjoyed in the past six months.”

This is significant news for Cork, as the airport can now connect an additional 336 passengers per week to 180 destinations worldwide via Paris.

The airport is forecasting around 2.4 million passengers to use the airport by the end of 2018, which is a growth forecast of 4% this year.

Cork currently has scheduled flights to over 40 destinations and beyond, spanning the UK, continental Europe and the East Coast of the USA.