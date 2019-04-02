Air France Inaugurates Dallas Services

LONDON – Air France has this week inaugurated services to Dallas, Texas (DFW) from Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG).

The first service commenced on March 31 and will operate five times per week in the Summer season.

Commenting on the new inauguration was Air France CEO Anne Rigali.

“I am delighted to inaugurate this new non-stop service to Dallas, Air France’s 13th destination in the US. The American market is of prime importance for the Air France-KLM group, which alongside its transatlantic joint venture partners, operates more than 270 daily flights between Europe and North America.”

“On flights to Dallas, we are offering our customers a new travel experience on board our fully renovated Airbus A330s equipped with Wi-Fi, throughout the summer season.”

Sean Donohue, the CEO of Dallas Fort Worth Airport also expressed how pleased he was for this new route.

“Dallas-Fort Worth Airport is growing faster than ever, and we’re pleased to welcome Air France, offering more choices for our customers to reach key European destinations,”

This is the 13th U.S destination in the Air France network and is currently operated by its Airbus A330s with the recently refitted new travel cabins.

These cabins have 36 seats in Business, 21 in Premium Economy and 167 in Economy.

Under current flight scheduling, AF0150 departs CDG at 1010L, arriving into DFW at 1350L.

The return, AF0159, departs DFW at 1545L, arriving back into CDG at 0815L the next day.

From March 31 to June 30 and from September 4 to October 25, services will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, offering thrice weekly in those periods.

From July 1 to September 1, the five times per week frequencies will kick in and will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

It will be interesting to see whether this route will be upgraded into the Winter schedule or whether there is only enough demand for Summer operations.

It also remains clear that Air France are still wanting to boost its presence within the United States so we could see more route announcements on the way, but at a slower pace to maybe bring the route count to 15.