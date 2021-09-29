MIAMI – Air France (AF) has taken delivery of the first of 60 A220-300, the largest A220 order ever placed by a European carrier. The type arrived at Paris Charles-De-Gaulle Airport (CDG) after being delivered from Airbus’ final production plant in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada.

Airbus says the A220 is the first aircraft designed specifically for the 100-150 seat market. The type includes cutting-edge aerodynamics, innovative materials, and Pratt & Whitney’s latest-generation geared turbofan engines.

The replacement of Air France’s single-aisle fleet with this newest generation aircraft would improve efficiency and customer comfort while also assisting the airline in achieving its environmental and sustainability goals.

As per the Airbus release, the first AF A220-300 will begin service on the airline’s medium-haul network in the winter of 2021. Air France currently has a fleet of 136 Airbus aircraft. Air France is likewise updating its long-haul fleet, with 11 A350s delivered out of a total order of 38.

The AF A220-300 cabin is designed to accommodate 148 passengers in a single-class configuration. The type offers improved single-aisle comfort, with the widest leather seats, largest windows, and up to 20% more overhead stowage space per passenger. It also has full WiFi connectivity throughout the cabin, as well as two USB ports at each passenger seat.

The A220 allows airlines more operating freedom with a range of up to 3,450 nautical miles (6,390 kilometers). When compared to previous generation aircraft, the A220 uses up to 25% less fuel and emits 50% less CO2 per seat, and emits 50% less NOx than industry requirements.

Furthermore, when compared to prior generation aircraft, the A220’s noise footprint is decreased by 50%, making it a friendly neighbor around airports.

As of the end of August, Airbus has delivered over 170 A220s to 11 operators worldwide.