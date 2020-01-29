Airways Magazine

Air France and SATA Azores Ink Codeshare Deal

AIRBUS

January 29
18:03 2020
MIAMI – Air France and Portuguese carrier SATA Azores have signed a codeshare agreement, allowing the French airline to add flight numbers to seven SATA-operated flights serving the Azores from Lisbon and Porto.

These include 70 weekly flights to and from Ponta Delgada, Terceira, Santa Maria, Horta, and Pico.

Also, it allows SATA to add flight numbers to Air France’s 60 weekly flights serving Lisbon and Porto from Paris-CDG.

The new agreement will also see the two carriers enabling their frequent fliers to earn miles/points when traveling on each other’s networks and enjoy other benefits, including identical baggage allowance, VIP lounge access to SATA Azores lounges, and Fast Track security screening.

Boris Darceaux, General Director of Air France-KLM for the Iberian Peninsula, commented that the airline is “very proud of this announcement, especially given our continued growth and consolidation in the Portuguese market in recent years.”

Based in Ponta Delgada, San Miguel Island, SATA Azores has an all-Airbus A320 family fleet that serves around 17 destinations in Africa, Europe, and North America, with flights to Boston and Oakland in the United States, and Montréal-Trudeau and Toronto-Pearson in Canada.

Last July, SATA Azores became the launch customer of the long-range version of the A321neo, the A321LR. The type has allowed the airline to expand and grow its network while entering into new long-haul markets that were not accessible before with single-aisle aircraft.

