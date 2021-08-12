MIAMI – Air France (AF) is betting on the continued increase of travel demand with new leisure routes in the U.S. and Canada, among others.

The additions include twice-weekly service between Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe (PTP), and both New York (JFK) and Montreal (YUL) with a 168-seat Airbus A320 – an unusual sight at cities that see multiple widebody flights to Paris (CDG).

The new services for winter 2021 are:

CDG to Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain (TFS). Two weekly flights on Mondays and Saturdays from Nov. 1, 2021, operated by Airbus A319 with 143 seats.

CDG to Rovaniemi, Finland (RVN). Up to two weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays, from Dec. 4, 2021, to March 5, 2022, operated by Airbus A319 with 143 seats.

Paris-Orly (ORY) to both Berlin (BER) and Munich, Germany (MUC). Daily flights start Oct. 31, 2021, operated by Airbus A318 with 131 seats. These services are in addition to the Air France flights from Paris-CDG.

From PTP, Montreal service begins Nov. 23, 2021, with two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Fridays (return from Montreal on Wednesdays and Saturdays). New York is also served twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays (return from New York on Thursdays and Sundays) starting Nov. 24.

Air France Airbus A318 F-GUGO. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Summer Routes Continuing for Winter

AF also announced that the following summer routes from CDG will continue for the winter season:

Seville, Spain (SVQ)

Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain (LPA)

Palma de Mallorca, Spain (PMI)

Tangiers, Morocco (TNG)

Faro, Portugal (FAO)

Djerba, Tunisia (DJE)

Krakow, Poland (KRK)