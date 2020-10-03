MIAMI – Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, the parent company of Atlas Air (5Y), Southern Air (9S), and majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide (PO), has announced an extension of a contract with the United States Air Force (USAF) to continue Pilot and flight engineer training for Air Force One.

Having held the contract since 2007, Atlas Air has been continuously training Crews of the VC-25, a modified version of the Boeing 747-200B given the callsign “Air Force One” when the president is on board, for the USAF.

The USAF currently has two VC-25 airframes in its fleet and Atlas Air will conduct the ground and flight-simulator training at the Atlas Air training center in Miami.

Atlas Air Boeing 747-400F at MIA and Boeing 747-200B callsign “Air Force One” at FLL Photo: © Max Taubman – @maximumaviation

A Strong Relationship

“We are honored to provide this vital training to the Pilots and Crews of Air Force One and the Presidential Airlift Group. Their exacting demands for safety, professionalism, efficiency and security make this contract extremely meaningful, and is a testament to the training provided by our highly experienced instructors,” said John Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air operates the largest fleet of Boeing 747 freighters to 90 countries, allowing the current training for experienced cCews. The airline additionally supports the cargo and passenger requirements for the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) of the United States Department of Defense.

Atlas Air is also known for supporting the transportation operations of Amazon related to its e-commerce business.

Atlas Air Worldwide is the leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services with Boeing 747, 777, 767, and 737 aircraft across 5Y, 9S, and PO, conducting domestic, regional, and international cargo and passenger operations.