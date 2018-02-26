Air Europa Welcomes First Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Written by Javier Rodriguez.

MALLORCA — Air Europa has presented its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in its base in Palma de Mallorca (Balearic Islands, Spain). In addition, the second phase of the renewal of its long-haul fleet took place today.

This renewal process is expected to culminate in 2022, after the progressive incorporation of another 15 Boeing 787-9.

During the announcement at the Globalia hangar in Son Sant Joan, the company’s president, Juan José Hidalgo, showed his great satisfaction with the arrival of this aircraft, “which will help to consolidate Air Europa as a reference airline and best flight option between America and Europe.”

The Boeing 787-9 EC-MSZ (serial 62171, line number 658) leased from Avolon, landed in Palma de Mallorca from Madrid at 12:20 P.M., on a flight where Hidalgo, his son, Javier, media and other special guests were present.

As of March, it will operate the route to Buenos Aires on a regular basis along with the second Boeing 787-9, to be delivered next week. The route is currently flown by a Boeing 787-8.

The company will receive the other 14 Boeing 787-9 as follows: four in 2019, five in 2020, two in 2021 and the last three in the first half of 2022.

The aircraft is the second member of the Dreamliner family and, like the Boeing 787-8, “combines the most comfortable interior with an exceptional environmental performance by reducing both fuel consumption and emissions by 20%, and by 60% the acoustic impact”, informed Air Europa.

The company received its first Boeing 787-8 in 2016, and now operates seven of this type on routes to Miami, Havana (Cuba), Bogotá (Colombia), Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic), Lima (Perú) and Tel Aviv (Israel) accommodating 296 passengers

The new Dreamliner has a length of 63 meters and a wingspan of 60 meters. It also has a greater load capacity and passengers. The Boeing 787-9 has a total of 333 seats, of which 30 are part of the ‘business’ cabin. All seats have a touch screen audiovisual entertainment and USB port.



The Boeing aircraft will be named after the president of Globalia, Juan José Hidalgo. The plane landed at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport on Saturday, February 17, from the plant manufacturing, assembly and delivery of aircraft in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Globalia, the holding which includes Air Europa, has returned to record profits in 2017 after giving a “vertiginous turn” to its results over last year, as assured by the company’s president, Juan José Hidalgo.

After 2016, in which the Spanish group ended with €17.9 million losses, Hidalgo has advanced that the results of 2017 “are very good”, so they will return to record profits, although it has not specified a figure.

Hidalgo’s statements have been “one of his last speeches at the head of the company in this type of event”, as the president himself has pointed out. His son Javier Hidalgo (45) will be the new President of Globalia in a near but uncertain future replacing his father (76).

Moreover, Hidalgo’s intention is to give more responsibility to his son, Javier Hidalgo, who “should make the decisions of the company,” he added.

The president of Globalia has assured that he will distance himself from the responsibilities in front of the group but that he will continue to be present. “I will always be there,” he pointed out.

“I want others to make the decisions, not Juan José Hidalgo, and to make mistakes, so they will learn,” the president of Globalia has ruled.

In addition, he assured that 52% of the company will remain in the hands of the Hidalgo family and that “it will not be sold”.

In a brief speech, Air Europa’s maintenance director, Alberto Linés, informed that the company’s hangar in Palma de Mallorca has become too small, so another one is being built at the Madrid Barajas airport, where they will be carried out the maintenance tasks of the Boeing 787-8 and Boeing 787-9, while the one of Palma will attend the Boeing 737-800 and Embraer 195 of the company.

“This will allow us to return to the initial plan of providing services to third parties and thus make profitable our investment in aircraft maintenance”, concluded Linés.