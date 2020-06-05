Air Dolomiti Resumes Flight Operations

MIAMI – The Lufthansa Group Italian subsidiary, Air Dolomiti (EN), is ready to start again with a series of well-defined projects and the flight operations.

Obviously, due to the pandemic and related health measures active in different EU countries, caution is high and it will be necessary to wait a few months to understand the reaction and strength of the sector.

Air Dolomiti is currently operating only 2 flights on behalf of Lufthansa (LH) between Milan Malpensa (MXP) and Frankfurt-am-Main (FRA).

In addition, EN is ready to resume a series of point-to-point connections, pending the developments of the pandemic situation.

In an interview with Corriere Della Sera, EN CEO Joerg Eberhart explained that the booking systems show a resumption of demand in July.

Currently, EN is operating only three of the 15 Embraer in its fleet.

CC Creative Commons

Flights Forecasted for June 2020

Following EN’s press release, the carrier announced several new destinations and a new base in Italy in addition to flights it already operates.

From June 5, 2020, EN will start flights at the new base in Florence-Peretola (FLR).

Air Dolomiti will also start flights from FLR to Sicily and from the following weeks to Sardinia and Apulia.

Date of start Frequencies FLR – Palermo (PMO) June 5, 2020 MON-THU-FRI-SUN FLR – Catania (CTA) June 5, 2020 MON-THU-FRI-SUN FLR – Bari (BRI) June 18, 2020 MON-THU-FRI-SUN FLR – Cagliari (CAG) June 19, 2020 MON-THU-FRI-SUN FLR new flights schedule

Furthermore, the airline will resume from June 18, 2020 the flight from Verona-Villafranca (VRN) to Frankfurt-am-Mai (FRA) with 4 weekly flight schedule (IV-V-VI-VII).

Repatriation Flights

During March and April, the airline operated several repatriation flights from many EU countries for stranded Italian citizens on behalf of the Italian Foreign Department.

With these repatriation flights, EN has for the first time in its history succeeded in reaching destinations, until now, never covered by the airline, including Barcelona, Madrid, Bucharest, Vilnius, Seville.

“ATR 72-200 + Embraer 195 Air Dolomiti” by Schiefi

Air Dolomiti Financial Situation

Following its financial reports, EN, after the protective measures applied, has achieved liquidity for at least 6 months.

With its eye set towards financial sustainability, the carrier has:

agreed with its service suppliers to postpone payments up to 120 days,

furloughs of 748 employees, allowing them to access Redundancy Founds from “Cassa Integrazione Straordinaria.”

access to the Italian grants found for carriers for around US$147m (€130m) to be shared with Blue Panorama (BV) and Neos (NO),

additional funds from the Lufthansa Group.

Air Dolomiti also reported that in its current situation, the carrier is burning around US$5.65m (€5m) in cash every month, facing the onboard passenger limitations imposed by the Italian CAA.

These limitations, in particular, will reduce the seats available onboard of its Embraer 195 (E195) from 120 seats to 60 seats.

Italian CAA new rule for seats allocation

Bottom Line

Air Dolomiti does not want to stifle its expansion efforts in Italy, as clearly described above.

With still nine Embraer 190 (E190) and two E195 coming from Lufthansa CityLine (CL), EN is ready to soar in ranking as Italy’s most used airlines.

Moreover, with a weak Alitalia (AZ) waiting for its relaunch plan, EN is now trying to cover all the gaps left, creating a potential costumers market and removing its image of a feeder carrier for other Lufthansa Group’s major airlines.