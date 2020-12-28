LONDON – Air Dolomiti (EN) has received ISO 14001:2015 certification issued by the DNV GL team, one of the world’s leading certification bodies.

After the confirmation of the renewal of ISO 9001:2015 and ISO / IEC 27001:2017 few weeks ago, the company strengthens its commitment to the environmental management system by analyzing internal processes in order to keep under control the environmental impacts of its activities.

This translates into a careful and strict control function on environmental performance, with a view to continuous improvement.

The company’s willingness to optimize its environmental management system is an important step in the process of growth that will hopefully return once the pandemic has stopped.

Photo: John Leivaditis

Statement from Air Dolomiti

Joerg Eberhart, President and CEO of EN, said, “Never as in this particular historical moment has attention been paid to human actions.”

“We have learned that everyday gestures, big or small, make a difference and those who have the power to act also have the obligation to do so.”

Eberhart also said, “We are aware of the heavy impact that air transport activity has on the environment and the need to take steps to make it more sustainable. By reviewing all of our internal procedures, we will be able to improve in terms of efficiency and effectiveness”

Photo: Wikimedia

Statement from DNV GL

Massimo Alvaro, Managing Director Italy & Adriatics of DNV GL, said, “Our audits have given a fully positive result, with the satisfaction of all the requirements of the ISO 14001 standard. A demonstration of EN’s commitment to the continuous improvement of its environmental performance.”

Featured image: Air Dolomiti Embraer 190-200LR reg. I-ADJK taxing to the gate at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

