Today, an Air Djibouti Boeing 737-500s right-hand gear collapsed during landing at Garowe Airport (GGR) in Somalia, causing substantial damage to the aircraft but avoiding any fatalities.

Operating on a series of flights between Djibouti and Mogadishu with stops in smaller airports in Somalia, of which GGR was one. The airport, in Northeastern Somalia, has a single asphalt runway of 2,200 meters in length, making it one of the largest airports in Somalia.

A photo taken of the damaged aircraft after landing depicts the aircraft resting on the starboard side engine with the flaps still extended. According to a photo seen on the AvHerald, the airport’s only fire truck did not have a right wheel, making it inoperable.

Despite the serious incident, the airport was unable to provide emergency services.

The airline, in a statement, stated, “This morning, December 02, 2020, at around 9:00 a.m., a Boeing 737 of the Air Djibouti airline company left the runway when it landed at Garowe – Puntland airport, following a tire problem, an incident that did not occur. caused no injuries. No injuries among the 39 passengers and 5 crew members.” (Translated)

#DJIBOUTI Airline had an accident Garowe Airport. Everyone is safe. It looks like that the rights wheel/undercarriage collapsed before take off. pic.twitter.com/635S7T6wVd — issa dhollowaa (@IssaDhollowaa) December 2, 2020

EY-560’s History

According to planespotters.net, EY-560, a 28 year old Boeing 737-500, was originally delivered to Sabena in Belgium in 1992.

Operating for airlines globally, the aircraft was in the fleets of airlines in Kenya, the United States, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Russia, Canada.

The aircraft was delivered to Air Djibouti in 2019 on lease from Asia Sky Airlines (H2) in Tajikistan.

