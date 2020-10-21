MIAMI – Yesterday, Air Cote d`Ivoire (HF) completed the acceptance of its first Airbus A320neo after delays due to COVID-19.

The airline, based in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, advertises the new aircraft to have a “more friendly environment” with 50mbps WiFI connection and new business class seats.

In total, HF has four additional aircraft on order from Airbus. One more Airbus A320ceo and two additional Airbus A320neo aircraft will complete the airline’s fleet. The new aircraft will be replacements for the airline’s aging fleet of Airbus A319.

On October 19, the airline announced that the delivery of the aircraft would be delayed due to new COVID-19 precautions put in place by the French government in Toulouse. The airline’s technician team and an Ivorian civil aviation delegation had already completed the technical acceptance phase of the delivery on October 14.

The airline was the first airline in Africa to order the Airbus A320neo, but Air Seychelles was the first airline in Africa to take delivery of the aircraft type.

At the time of ordering the aircraft in 2016, the Chairman of the Board, General Abdoulaye Coulibaly, said, “With these new aircraft Air Côte d’Ivoire will position itself as a flagship airline in the region by offering its passengers the best on-board services. Air Côte d’Ivoire will also improve its punctuality and reliability thanks to these latest-generation Airbus aircraft.”

Where Will the A320neo Fly?

Air Cote d`Ivoire currently operates a fleet of 11 aircraft (according to planespotters.net), comprising four Bombardier DHC-8-400Qs, four Airbus A319s, and two Airbus A320s.

In 2021, the airline will commence its first long haul route connecting Abidjan and Johannesburg using its new Airbus A320neos.