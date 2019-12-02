Airways Magazine

Air Corsica Takes Delivery Of Its First Airbus A320neo

Air Corsica Takes Delivery Of Its First Airbus A320neo

Photo: Eurospot

Air Corsica Takes Delivery Of Its First Airbus A320neo
December 02
14:33 2019
MIAMI – French carrier Air Corsica, based out of Ajaccio, has taken delivery of its first of only two Airbus A320neo aircraft. With this delivery, Air Corsica becomes the first French operator of the Airbus A320neo.

The aircraft comes with a single-class configuration of 186 seats and is powered by CFM International’s LEAP-1A engines.

The aircraft, registered F-HXKB, was handed over from the Airbus delivery center in Toulouse. Both A320neos will join the carrier under a leasing agreement with ICBC Leasing.

According to Air Corsica, the new A320neos will enable its customers to charge their electronic devices using USB ports. Also, the carrier notes that enhanced lavatories have been fitted into the aircraft to help facilitate much easier access for passengers with reduced mobility—a significant improvement compared to their current A320 aircraft.

Air Corsica, F-HZPG, Airbus A320-216 – Photo: Anna Zvereva

The two jets will replace Air Corsica’s oldest aircraft and will be deployed on the airline’s main domestic and European routes. Currently, outside of France, Air Corsica only serves London-Stansted and Brussels-Charleroi.

The airline, which is largely owned by the Collectivité Territoriale de Corse (60.37%) and the Air France-KLM Group (11.94%), mostly links Corsica with 13 domestic destinations.

Air Corsica currently operates a small fleet of six Airbus A320 aircraft. The carrier’s oldest A320 is nearly 20 years old, and these are currently used alongside its six ATR aircraft; one ATR 42-500 and five ATR 72-500s.

