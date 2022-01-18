DALLAS – New Romanian regional airline Air Connect revealed its launch and operation plans to connect underserved destinations within the country’s market.

Due to the airline’s young age, Air Connect does not have an Air Operating Certificate (AOC) or an International Air Travel Association (IATA) code yet.

The airline plans to launch operations at the beginning of the summer season of 2022, with the first passenger flight expected to take place in May.

The airline was “founded by skilled people with significant knowledge and experience in the field of commercial aviation, handling, maintenance and travel industry”, according to its Linkedin account.

Air Connect’s Logo | Photo: Air Connect

Planned Fleet and Destinations

Air Connect plans to operate a fleet based on the ATR 72-600 regional turboprop. The ATR letters come from Avion de Transport Régional, which means Regional Transport Aircraft in French. As a small turboprop, the aircraft can be fitted with up to 78 passengers. The -72 type is a stretched variant of the ATR 42.

Air Connect will be based in Bucharest Airport (OTP). However, it intends to focus on smaller, “undeserved” destinations. The airline wants to fly to Târgu Mureș (TGM), Sibiu (SBZ), Arad (ARW), Oradea (OMR), Baia Mare (BAY) and Craiova (CRA). All of these regional airports are in Romania.

Air Connect will fly from these cities to and from its base in OTP. Moreover, some of the routes will also include non-stop flights to other European cities, such as Istanbul, Munich (MUC), Vienna (VIE), Varna (VAR) and Tirana (TIA).

The airline also plans to operate charter and seasonal flights to holiday destinations in Turkey, Croatia, Italy, Malta, Greece and Ukraine.