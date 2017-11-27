Air China To Launch Beijing-Panama Flights in 2018

MIAMI — Air China will launch a new flight between Beijing and Panamá City, via Houston in March 2018.

The service was announced by Cai Jian Jiang, Air China’s President, during Juan Carlos Valera’s presidential visit to the Chinese state.

Additionally, Valera remarked through his Twitter account that Air China will operate two flights per week.

Me alegra compartir con todos los panameños que a partir de marzo del 2018, Air China tendrá 2 vuelos semanales directos de Beijing a Panamá con una parada técnica. #PanamáChina pic.twitter.com/FYQxcnO1aJ — Juan Carlos Varela (@JC_Varela) November 19, 2017

“Two days after the agreement made with Transporte Aereo Civil [Panama’s Aviation Authority], in the historic meeting between President Varela and the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, we confirm the first direct flight to Panamá operated by one of the principal Chinese carriers,” said Panamá’s Chancellor.

Also, the Chancellor remarked Air China is to inaugurate new offices in Panamá to open up the route between both countries.

Direct flights to Panama from China will start in February 2018 https://t.co/w61xrJeN7T vía @panamatodaynews — Cancillería Panamá (@CancilleriaPma) November 21, 2017

Panama City was also supposed to receive the largest route to be operated in aviation history between Dubai and PTY by Emirates. However, the 17 hours and 35 minutes direct flight was initially planned for launch on February 1, 2016, but was delayed until March 31, 2016. Yet the inaugural flight never occurred.

It is now unknown the date on which this first flight will be operated. It is expected by 2018 or “as soon as conditions allow,” the airline said back in 2016.

Air China operates 395 routes of which 102 are international destinations, 14 are regional, and 279 are domestic, serving 180 cities in 39 countries. Besides, the Chinese carrier operates more than 8,500 flights weekly.

Likewise, Panamá receives on average 5,900 flights per week from various international airlines like American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Spirit, Aeromexico, Avianca, Air Canada, Lufthansa, KLM, and Iberia.