Air China to Add New Beijing – Panama City Route

MIAMI — Air China announced that it will launch a new service from Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) to Panama City’s Tocumen International Airport (PTY) via Houston’s George Bush International Airport (IAH), beginning on April 5, 2018.

On November 27, 2017, the airline’s President, Cai Jian Jiang shared its plans for this new operation during Juan Carlos Valera’s presidential visit to the Chinese state.

Outbound flights will take place on Thursdays and Sundays under flight number CA885. The departure from PEK is scheduled at 7:40 a.m., arriving in IAH at 8:20 a.m. the same day. Then, it will leave IAH at 10:50 a.m. and land in PTY at 2:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, inbound flights will occur also on Thursdays and Sundays. Return flight CA886 leaves PTY at 4:30 p.m., to land in IAH at 8:15 p.m. On the next day, the schedule continues departing IAH at 1:00 a.m. and arriving in PEK at 4:50 a.m. the third day (All times above are local times).

The flag carrier will manage the Beijing–Houston–Panama City route with a Boeing 777-300ER.

Likewise, the widebody aircraft will be equipped with fully-reclinable seats along with a central bar area in its First and Business Class cabins. Though passengers in all travel classes will enjoy personal inflight entertainment system and power outlets.

In addition, the Boeing aircraft will highlight LED mood lightning and wheelchair-accessible lavatories in order to ensure a comfortable journey for all customers.

According to the flag carrier, this new operation will not only promote exchanges between both cities but with neighbor regions; therefore, offering passengers a greater range of options.

Back in June 2017, the two countries signed the Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Panama. Thereby, this diplomatic relations establishment supports a relationship that dates back over 160 years into a whole new era.

Moreover, Air China expects to continue improving transportation connections between China and Panama, deepening bilateral trade, investment, maritime, education, tourism cooperation, among others.

On the other side, the Beijing-based carrier guarantees it has been working, in the recent years, to expand Beijing into a major airport hub with a global reach.

Air China offers over 200 flights per week to 12 destinations in the Americas, featuring New York’s Newark Airport and John F. Kennedy Airport; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Hawaii; Vancouver, and Montreal, Canada; Havana, Cuba; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Furthermore, it manages a fleet size of 400 aircraft as of March 2018. It’s expecting to take delivery of additional 170 airplanes, including additional 13 Airbus A320-200, 30 A320neo, six A330-300, 10 A350-900, 54 Boeing 737-800, 36 Boeing 737 MAX 8, one Boeing 787-9, and 20 brand new Comac C919.