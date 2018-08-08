Air China Receives First Airbus A350 XWB

MIAMI — Air China has recently taken delivery of its first A350 XWB in Toulouse this morning, becoming China’s first customer to receive the twin-engine widebody aircraft.

The Chinese airline operates to date an Airbus fleet of 201 aircraft, including 142 A320 Family aircraft and 59 A330 Family aircraft.

Congratulations to @AirChina on becoming China mainland's first operator of the #A350 XWB. We are delighted that passengers are now able to experience the state of the art #AirspaceByAirbus cabin in the world's most modern widebody aircraft. https://t.co/VOnPsrv1mz pic.twitter.com/ZEphrPQXLk — Airbus PRESS (@AirbusPRESS) August 8, 2018

The Airbus A350-900 is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines and features a three-class cabin layout that seats a total of 312 passengers, consisting of 32 in business, 24 premium economy seats, and 256 in the economy class.

The Chinese carrier intends to begin the widebody operations on its domestic route network, following its addition to international flights.

READ MORE: Air China Resumes Flights To North Korea

According to Airbus, the A350 XWB offers improved levels of efficiency and passenger comfort to the long-range market, thus satisfying Asia-Pacific carriers needs, which represent more than a third of total sales for the jet type.

Airbus, by the end of July 2018, recorded 890 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 46 different clients around the world, becoming one of its most successful widebody aircraft ever manufactured.

Additionally, Air China recently launched a thrice-weekly service to London-Gatwick from Chengdu on July 3, 2018, deployed by the airline’s Airbus A330-300 aircraft.