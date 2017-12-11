Air China Launches New Non-Stop Service Between Shenzhen and Los Angeles

Flight CA769 departed from Shenzhen at 23:49 and arrived LAX at 19:58. The returning flight, CA770, kicked off from Los Angeles at 22:50 and arrived in Shenzhen at 05:40 the next day. All in local times.

The inaugural flight of CA769 landed at LAX at 7:20 p.m. Dec. 7. CA770, bound for #Shenzhen, departed on time at 10:50 p.m. last night, 12/7/2017. As the only airline with nonstop service between LAX & Shenzhen, We look forward to welcoming you on one of our flights. pic.twitter.com/SMfdR3TEHg — Air China (@AirChinaNA) December 8, 2017

According to the carrier, 5 million tourists traveled between China and the U.S. in 2016. Also, Los Angeles received over one million Chinese visitors during the year.

China became the top destination for U.S. travelers in the Asia Pacific region.

READ MORE: Air China Expands in the US

Air China’s new non-stop route will reduce time travel from Shenzhen and Los Angeles to 12 hours with the goal of expanding Shenzhen’s international route network, as part of the agreement reached with Shenzhen Airlines that are also supported by Shenzhen Municipal Government.

The partnership was made in 2016 to launch a new route between Shenzhen and Los Angeles via Beijing and a non-stop service between Shenzhen and Frankfurt. These new services expanded Shenzhen’s network and helped to boost traffic on Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport.

Shenzhen Airlines has a fleet of 200 aircraft and operates 220 domestic and international routes. Air China now operates flights from four main hubs: Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.

On average Air China with its Chinese partners, offer a daily seating capacity of 30,000 on Shenzhen flights, with 179 departures to 74 domestic and international destinations.