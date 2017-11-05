China’s First Boeing 737 MAX in Air China’s Colors Delivered

MIAMI – Air China has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8, becoming first Chinese airline to receive the newest 737 variant.

Delivery: The first Boeing 737 MAX 8 for Air China is currently on the way from Seattle (BFI) Air China becomes the first Chinese 737 MAX operator pic.twitter.com/P3EIyIkvXu — Breaking Flight News (@FlightBreaking) November 3, 2017

This is the second Boeing 737 MAX 8 delivered this week. The first one was handed over to Air Canada, and the Boeing expects to deliver 35 more of the type before the year’s end.

The 737 MAX 8 was delivered to Air China in Seattle and is powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines. The cabin configuration of the aircraft is still unknown, even though the carrier has a typical three-class configuration on almost every aircraft they operate.

Air China still has 43 more aircraft from the type in order.

Rick Anderson, Vice President of Sales, Northeast Asia, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said, “the 737 MAX 8 will play a key role in Air China’s continued growth.”

According to Boeing, customers throughout China will take delivery of nearly 100 737 MAXs by the end of next year. Additionally, the aircraft has more than 3,900 orders to date from 92 customers worldwide.

With this new aircraft joining the fleet, the Beijing-based carrier has a 391-aircraft fleet, comprised of 139 Airbus A319, A320, A321, 59 A330-200 and A330-300, 142 Boeing 737-700 and 737-800, 10 747-400 and 747-8, 29 777-200 and 777-300, 11 787-9 Dreamliners and one 737 MAX 8.

Air China also have remaining orders of 13 Airbus A320-200, 33 A320neo, six A330-300, ten A350-900, 55 Boeing 737-800, 43 737 MAX 8, four 787-9 and 20 COMAC C919.