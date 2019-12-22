Air Caraibes Takes Delivery of First A350-1000

LONDON – On December 19, 2019, Air Caraibes took delivery of its first Airbus A350-1000, becoming the 5th Airbus A350-1000 operator, after Qatar Airways, Cathay Pacific, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.

The carrier is the third new A350-1000 operator of 2019.

Their first A350-1000, MSN65 with the registration F-HMIL, used to be one of the three Airbus test planes.

It was the second A350-1000 to fly and was the cabin test airframe, painted in the Airbus Carbon livery and was previously F-WLXV.

Air Caraibes A350-1000 will feature a three-class layout with 429 seats, 24 in Business Class, 45 in Premium Economy and 360 in Economy.

The A350-1000 will integrate into Air Caraibes existing all-Airbus widebody fleet. Air Carabies took delivery of their first A350-900 in February 2017, becoming the first French airline to operate the attest widebody aircraft from Airbus.

As of December 20, 2019, Air Caraibes fleet has an average age of 8.1 years, consisting of five ATR72-600s, three A330-200s, three A330-300s, three A350-900s and the newly delivered A350-1000.

Air Caraibes has another two A350-1000s on order from Airbus.

Air Carabies was founded in 2000 and is part of the Groupe Dubreuil, which also owns French airline, French Bee, which operates an all A350 fleet consisting of three A350-900s.

The A350 program is one of Airbus’s most successful widebody aircraft. The aircraft has 959 firm orders from 51 different customers.

Earlier in December, Air France ordered 10 more A35-900s, bring their total order to 38 and Qantas has selected the A350-1000 for Project Sunrise, but are yet to make an order for the type.