MIAMI – Yesterday, Air Caraïbes (TX) reinstated service between Sint Maarten (SXM) and Paris Orly (ORY) Airport, using an Airbus A350.

Although the flight was cargo only, the airline plans on resuming commercial passenger service on April 28th.

The flight, operated by F-HNET, an Airbus A350-941 delivered to the airline four years ago, took off from Sint Maarten Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) at 4:40PM, and arrived at Paris Orly Airport (ORY) at 6:45AM.

Due to the celebratory nature of the flight, a water cannon salute was performed as the aircraft taxied to the runway.

Guadalupe Roots, French Branches

Since commencing operations in 2000, the airline has developed its fleet and route network from its base in Guadalupe.

The airline has expanded by adding more destinations in the French West Indies, and growing to include the French capital, Paris.

Air Caraïbes has also significantly overhauled its fleet, now including 10 long haul aircraft, including Airbus A330s and newer Airbus A350s.

Additionally, the airline operates ATR42 and ATR72s on short haul, inter island routes.