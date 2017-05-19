Airways Magazine

Air Canada’s Newest Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is First Delivered in New Livery

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Air Canada’s Newest Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is First Delivered in New Livery

Air Canada’s Newest Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is First Delivered in New Livery
May 19
09:30 2017
Print This Article

TORONTO — Air Canada’s newest member of the mainline fleet a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (C-FRSR • MSN 37178 • LN 553) is the first factory-painted aircraft in the  new Air Canada livery introduced in February.

Air Canada Unveils New Livery and Uniforms (Photos)

The aircraft, built at Boeing’s Charleston South Carolina Dreamliner plant, arrived on delivery as AC7168 at Toronto Lester B. Pearson International Airport (CYYZ) from Kansas City International Airport (KMCI) where it received predelivery modifications on May 15th, 2017.

Air Canada's (AC/ACA) newest member of the mainline fleet, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner C-FRSR, f/n 848, c/n 37178 / 553, arrived as AC7168 at YYZ from KMCI where it received predelivery modifications on Monday May15 2017. It is the first factory painted aircraft in the new Air Canada livery introduced in February, The airline has 11 more 787-9s on firm order, which will bring the Air Canada Dreamliner fleet to a total of 37, including eight B787-8s. There are currently 18 787-9s in service. Air Canada, AC, ACA, Star Alliance, New colours 2017, Toronto Lester B. Pearson International Airport, YYZ, CYYZ, Toronto, Mississauga, ON, May 15 2017, (c) copyright Andrew H. Cline 2017, Andy Cline, Andrew Cline, andyclineyyz@gmail.com, 416 209 2669

copyright Andrew H. Cline 2017

Air Canada’s first 787-8 Dreamliner was delivered in May 2014.  It was also the first to be resprayed in the new livery in February, and to date is the only 787-8 to be repainted.

Air Canada’s Dreamliners features a three-class configuration, launched on the 787, with a total of 251 seats. The International Business Class cabin has 20 executive pods in a 1-2-1 configuration guaranteeing passengers direct aisle access, Premium Economy has 21 seats in a 2-3-2 configuration, and  Economy has 210 slimline seats in a 3-3-3 configuration.

The airline has 11 more 787-9s on firm order (plus options), which will bring Air Canada’s Dreamliner fleet to 37, including eight B787-8s.

There are currently 18 787-9s in service.

The airline has ambitious plans to respray the entire fleet in the new livery within a couple of years. To date, half of the Airbus A321s’ fleet has been repainted. Several newly delivered Air Canada Express, ERJ175s for Sky Regional and CRJ900s for Jazz, have also been painted in the new colors.

57
Tags
787-9787-9 DreamlinerAir CanadaBoeingBoeing 787-9Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Andrew Cline

Andrew Cline

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!