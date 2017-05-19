Air Canada’s Newest Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is First Delivered in New Livery

TORONTO — Air Canada’s newest member of the mainline fleet a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (C-FRSR • MSN 37178 • LN 553) is the first factory-painted aircraft in the new Air Canada livery introduced in February.

The aircraft, built at Boeing’s Charleston South Carolina Dreamliner plant, arrived on delivery as AC7168 at Toronto Lester B. Pearson International Airport (CYYZ) from Kansas City International Airport (KMCI) where it received predelivery modifications on May 15th, 2017.

Air Canada’s first 787-8 Dreamliner was delivered in May 2014. It was also the first to be resprayed in the new livery in February, and to date is the only 787-8 to be repainted.

Air Canada’s Dreamliners features a three-class configuration, launched on the 787, with a total of 251 seats. The International Business Class cabin has 20 executive pods in a 1-2-1 configuration guaranteeing passengers direct aisle access, Premium Economy has 21 seats in a 2-3-2 configuration, and Economy has 210 slimline seats in a 3-3-3 configuration.

The airline has 11 more 787-9s on firm order (plus options), which will bring Air Canada’s Dreamliner fleet to 37, including eight B787-8s.

There are currently 18 787-9s in service.

The airline has ambitious plans to respray the entire fleet in the new livery within a couple of years. To date, half of the Airbus A321s’ fleet has been repainted. Several newly delivered Air Canada Express, ERJ175s for Sky Regional and CRJ900s for Jazz, have also been painted in the new colors.