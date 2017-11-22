Livery Update: Air Canada’s new livery on Airbus A330, Boeing 777

MIAMI — Two more aircraft types in Air Canada’s fleet have been painted in the airline’s new livery.

The Airbus A330 was painted in September by Dean Baldwin Painting at Grissom AFB, Indiana (KGUS) to be finally delivered in Toronto.

On November 19, the first Boeing 777 in the airline’s new colors was delivered from Dean Baldwin Painting as ACA 7090 to Toronto Pearson International Airport (CYYZ).

The aircraft that are already painted in the new 2017 Air Canada livery are the Boeing 787-8, which was resprayed for the initial rollout of the scheme on February 9, 2017, with two Airbus A321s.

Both aircraft types were simultaneously introduced in the new livery at the official rollout in Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto.

Ten newly acquired Embraer 175s for the Sky Regional Air Canada Express fleet entered service with the new colors in April after cabin reconfiguration made by Premier Aviation at Trois Rivieres, QC. Yet, Air Canada’s first 15 ERJ175s are still waiting to be painted in January.

Also, three newly delivered CRJ900s for Air Canada Express Jazz started service with the new livery in April; those were painted at Muskoka Aircraft Refinishing.

The CRJ900 were delivered from the paint shop on March 31st and entered service the next day, and the CRJ705s will be resprayed starting in 2018.

In May, five brand new Boeing 787-9s were delivered to Air Canada in the latest livery from Boeing’s Charleston South Carolina Dreamliner facility.

And Air Canada’s first Boeing 737 MAX 8 was received straight from the factory with the scheme from Boeing Field to Kelowna on October 31st. It is expected to enter service in December after the certification is completed.

Nevertheless, the Airbus A330 and Boeing 777-200 are the latest types to be resprayed. Air Canada’s aircraft waiting to have the new livery are the Airbus A319 and A320, Boeing 767-300 and 777-300ER, and Embraer 190.

Likewise, Air Canada Express jets that still needs to be painted include the Bombardier Dash-8-100, 300s, and Q400s and CRJ-100/200s, as well as Air Georgian Beech 1900s.