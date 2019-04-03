Air Canada Updates 737MAX Schedule for May 2019

LONDON – Canadian flag carrier Air Canada has updated their 737 MAX flight scheduled for 2019.

This is in response to the current grounding of the type worldwide, the safety note issued by Transport Canada on 13th March 2019 and Transport Canada ban on the type flying within Canada’s airspace.

The airline has adjusted its schedule up until the 31st May 2019, with the carrier planning to cover 98% of it’s planned flying schedule.

There will however be some temporary route suspensions and scheduled changes. Air Cnada has currenty suspended routes from St Johns and Halifax to London Heathrow until furthe notice.

To help limit the impact, Air Canada has acquired 4 Airbus A321s from now defunct Icelandair Low-Cost Airline WOW Air.

Spare Air Canada Rouge aircraft have been drafted in as well, to help limit the impact of the grounding. These aircraft are currently operating the Toronto to Edmonton route, as well as other selected domestic routes.

Air Canada currently has a fleet of 24 Boeing 737 MAX 8s, which are all subsequently grounded until further notice.

By the end of April, the airline was expecting to receive a further 6 aircraft, bringing the fleet to 30 aircraft.

Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada commented on these adjustments.

“Air Canada assures its customers that we are doing everything possible to mitigate the effects of the 737 MAX grounding, and we appreciate our customer’s patience and flexibility as we continue to work on transporting them safely to their destinations.”

“By adjusting our schedule for the month of May, we are providing certainty for our customers so they can continue to book and travel with confidence on Air Canada.”

Air Canada is currently in the process of updating it’s June scheduled and has removed the 737 MAX from it, until the 1st July 2019. This is all subject to change as the grounding may last longer than July.

With recertification looking more into the long-haul, it is significant to think about the overall costs for storage this will have not just on Air Canada but on other MAX operators too.