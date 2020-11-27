LONDON – Air Canada (AC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Berry as Vice President, Cargo effective January 1, 2021.

Mr. Berry will be based at AC’s Montreal headquarters, and will report directly to Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

The carrier also provided an update today on its cargo business and the next steps in its strategic plan as the airline continues to adapt rapidly to evolving market opportunities.

AC has conducted more than 3,500 all-cargo flights worldwide to date, and the carrier is now finalizing plans to convert some of its own Boeing 767-300ER aircraft to freighters in order to fully engage in global commercial opportunities for cargo.

Air Canada Boeing 777-300ER taking off from Toronto. | Photo: © Aaron Davis (IG: @threshold.productions)

Collective Agreement with Its Pilots

The carrier has successfully completed an amendment to the collective agreement with its Pilots represented by the Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA).

The amendment of the contract allows AC to operate dedicated cargo aircraft competitively in the cargo marketplace, which has now been ratified by the AC Pilots.

Statement from Air Canada

Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President and CCO, said, “AC and AC Cargo have pivoted quickly to new and unique commercial opportunities in response to evolving market conditions over the past 11 months, and AC was the first airline globally to transform aircraft and double freight capacity by removing seats to enable cargo transport in the passenger cabin.”

“We now operate up to 100 international, all-cargo flights weekly, and with ACPA’s recent ratification on cargo operating arrangements, we are planning the conversion of several owned Boeing 767-300ERs recently retired from passenger service to all-freighter aircraft, which will position AC to continue growing its cargo business across the global supply chain.”

Guillemette also released a comment on the new Vice-President of AC cargo, “Jason’s entrepreneurial approach combined with his solid air cargo background is well-suited to operationalize these commercial opportunities, and lead the strategic direction of our cargo business to optimize the growth of e-commerce while leveraging AC’s fleet and global reach.”

Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Taking Off from Milan Malpensa Aiport (MXP). Photo: Andrea Ongaro – @alphaoscaraviation

History of Mr. Berry

Mr. Berry comes to AC from AS wholly owned subsidiary McGee Air Services, where he was President with oversight for all aspects of aviation services ground handling, aircraft grooming, airport mobility services, check-in and gate services.

From 2012 until June 2019, he led AS’ cargo business, with direct responsibility for all aspects of cargo operations and compliance including revenue growth.

Prior to joining AS, he held operational positions with increasing responsibility at other air cargo handlers and operators.

Featured image: Air Canada Boeing 777-300ER C-FKAU Taking off from Rome Fiumcino Intl’ Airport (FCO). Photo: Andrea Ongaro – @alphaoscaraviation

