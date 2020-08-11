MIAMI – Air Canada (AC) today released the details of its revolutionized Aeroplan program. In its statement to the press, the carrier highlights new program attributes and credit card benefits members can enjoy when the new program launches on November 8, 2020.

The new program will be more personalized, flexible, and easy to use giving customers a more rewarding experience. The program will provide better value for Aeroplan credit card holders redeeming flights on AC than the value provided by major Canadian bank travel programs.

“Air Canada promised an outstanding new Aeroplan that would be among the best travel loyalty programs in the world, and we are fulfilling that promise,” said Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive of Air Canada.

“The new Aeroplan program, which has been extremely well thought through, has been eagerly anticipated as a key driver of our ongoing transformation, this is more important than ever as airlines compete to earn and retain customer loyalty in a rapidly changing environment.”

“Air Canada Unveils Details of Transformed Aeroplan Program, Offering More Value and New Benefits” | Photo: © CNW Group/Air Canada

Improved Value on Flight Rewards

Aeroplan offers flight rewards to hundreds of destinations worldwide on AC and partner airlines. The transformed Aeroplan program will offer members an integrated experience. It enables travelers to search and redeem for flight rewards at aircanada.com or on the Air Canada app. Other improvements include:

Every seat, every Air Canada flight, no restrictions – Members can redeem Aeroplan points to purchase any Air Canada seat that is available for sale – no restrictions.

No cash surcharges on Air Canada flights – Additional airline surcharges, including fuel surcharges, on all flight rewards with Air Canada will be eliminated. Members will pay cash only for taxes and third-party fees (and can even pay for those with Aeroplan points).

Predictable pricing –Points needed for Aeroplan flight rewards on Air Canada will be based on actual prices in the market. Plan trips easily and confidently with the new Points Predictor Tool, which provides an estimated range in Aeroplan points that members will need for their flight rewards. This tool also shows the fixed amount of points members will need for flight rewards with airline partners.

Unparalleled global reach – As North America’s most globally connected loyalty program, Aeroplan offers the ability to earn or redeem points on over 35 airlines. This global network comprises among the very best airlines for quality and service in their respective regions, and enables members to redeem for flights to over 1,300 destinations. Recent partner additions include Etihad Airways and Azul.

Points + Cash – Members will have the flexibility to save their Aeroplan points, and pay for a portion of their flight reward in cash.

Air Canada Boeing 787-9 [C-FVLU]. Photo: © Shon Fridman (IG: @sierrafoxtrot.aviation)

More Options for More Members

Aeroplan now includes features for every type of traveler to make the rewards experience more diverse.

Aeroplan Family Sharing – Members will be able to combine Aeroplan points with others in their household, free of charge, so they can redeem for travel faster.

Earn points whenever you fly – Members earn Aeroplan points with every AC flight booked in cash on their website or app, now including Economy Basic fares.

– Members earn Aeroplan points with every AC flight booked in cash on their website or app, now including Economy Basic fares. Upgrade your flight – Members can redeem their Aeroplan points to upgrade to AC Premium Economy or Business Class, whenever those cabins are offered and seats are available. With our innovative bidding feature, members can name their own price to bid for upgrades.

Extra perks within reach – Members will be able to use their Aeroplan points for popular extras, such as in-flight Wi-Fi or the ability to relax in Air Canada’s Maple Leaf Lounge.

Better travel rewards – Members can continue to redeem points for their whole trip, including car rentals, hotel stays and vacation packages.

Expanded merchandise rewards – Members will enjoy a wider range of reward options including electronics, housewares, and much more. Additionally, gift cards will be delivered digitally, and available faster than ever before.

Air Canada Boeing 777-300ER [C-FRAM] taking off from Toronto. | Photo: © Aaron Davis (IG: @threshold.productions)

New Aeroplan Elite Status

The transformed Aeroplan will continue to offer six membership levels – entry-level Aeroplan Debut, along with five Elite Status levels: Aeroplan 25K, 35K, 50K, 75K, and Super Elite.

All the most popular Elite Status benefits remain, along with some exciting improvements beginning in 2021, including:

Priority Rewards – Elite Status Members can earn priority rewards vouchers entitling them to 50% off the price in points (excluding taxes, third-party fees, and where applicable, a partner booking fee) on eligible flight rewards with Air Canada and its airline partners. Members with Aeroplan 35K Status or higher will automatically receive Priority Rewards when the program launches in November.

Status Pass – Eligible Elite Status Members can share their benefits, such as priority boarding and lounge access, with friends and family members, even if they are not travelling together.

Everyday Status Qualification – The Aeroplan points that members earn every day from eligible retail, travel, and Aeroplan credit card partners will help members reach Aeroplan Elite Status.

Air Canada Airbus A220-200 [C-GJXU] on approach to Toronto. | Photo: © Shon Fridman (IG: @sierrafoxtrot.aviation)

New Aeroplan Credit Cards

The totally redesigned Aeroplan co-branded credit cards are the only ones in Canada that offer extensive AC travel perks.

Members who hold eligible credit cards issued from card partners Toronto Dominion (TD), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and American Express will earn rewards more quickly and access unique new benefits:

Entry-level credit cards offer preferred pricing on flight rewards, meaning primary cardholders can often redeem flights for fewer points. Also, when these members shop at popular categories, they’ll earn bonus points. Members earn even more when they spend directly with Air Canada (through the app, at aircanada.com or vacations.aircanada.com) and pay with their Aeroplan credit card.

offer preferred pricing on flight rewards, meaning primary cardholders can often redeem flights for fewer points. Also, when these members shop at popular categories, they’ll earn bonus points. Members earn even more when they spend directly with Air Canada (through the app, at aircanada.com or vacations.aircanada.com) and pay with their Aeroplan credit card. Main-level credit cards offer the above benefits, plus these cardholders will enjoy a free first checked bag when traveling on AC flights – regardless of whether the ticket was redeemed with points or purchased with cash. Additionally, up to eight companions traveling on the same reservation can also receive a free first checked bag.

Premium-level credit cards offer the above benefits, plus exciting new airport perks including Maple Leaf Lounge and Air Canada Café access, priority boarding, and priority check-in.

Eligible secondary cardholders will now enjoy a free first checked bag, lounge access, and priority airport benefits when traveling on their own – an industry first.

These credit cards were designed with Aeroplan Elite Status in mind. Spending on the main and premium-level credit cards can help members reach and maintain status more easily. Plus, top-level cardholders can tap into new benefits like rollover eUpgrade Credits and priority upgrade clearance at the airport.

Air Canada Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Toronto Pearson. | Photo: © Aaron Davis (IG: @threshold.productions)

A Positive Revolution for Aeroplan

Beginning on November 8, 2020, current Aeroplan accounts will seamlessly transition to the transformed program, including existing Aeroplan membership numbers.

Aeroplan miles will now be known as “Aeroplan points,” and existing balances of miles will be honoured on a one-to-one basis. Also, all eligible Aeroplan credit cards will continue to earn Aeroplan points.

Airbus A330-300 painted in the new Air Canada livery. | Photo: © Air Canada

An Easier Way to Earn Status with Air Canada

“Since we announced our commitment to improving Aeroplan, we’ve been listening to feedback from more than 36,000 consumers; we’ve benchmarked against loyalty and frequent flyer programs from around the globe, and we’ve completely rebuilt our digital infrastructure,” said Mark Nasr, Vice President, Loyalty, and eCommerce at Air Canada.

“The result is a truly responsive and flexible loyalty program delivering a more rewarding experience so that members can travel more and travel better.”

Many of these new features have never been offered before in Canada and the airline is excited to debut these rewards in Aeroplan. Passengers in both business and leisure categories will find it easier to earn status with the airline and enjoy the luxurious perks which AC has offered.

Air Canada has also provided more information about Partner Credit Cards. The link to read further about new features or sign-up for Aeroplan can be found here.