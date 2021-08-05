MIAMI – Air Canada (AC) continues to rebuild its international network following a lengthy pandemic-induced traffic decline.
Despite concerns about Covid variants, Canada’s largest airline has resumed operations between Montreal (YUL) and London’s Heathrow airport (LHR) four times weekly. In addition to the current daily service from Toronto (YYZ) to LHR, the airline also offers flights six times a week from Vancouver to Great Britain’s capital, increasing daily on Aug. 17.
This week AC also resumed service to Dublin, Ireland (DUB) three times a week, continuing a slow but steady resumption of international service.
Other European routes – including Calgary-Frankfurt, have also resumed.
U.S. Routes Up with Border Opening
Meanwhile, with the U.S.-Canada border opening again, AC has started to, or plans to, resume flights to most of its U.S. destinations, with up to 220 daily flights planned as seen below. As always, AC’s schedule may be adjusted as required based on the COVID-19 trajectory and government restrictions.
|Montreal – USA routes
|Frequencies per week
|Montreal-Boston
|14
|Montreal-Chicago
|21
|Montreal-Denver
|7
|Montreal-Newark
|14
|Montreal-Fort Lauderdale
|7
|Montreal-Houston
|7
|Montreal-LaGuardia
|21
|Montreal-Las Vegas
|3
|restarts Sept. 9
|Montreal-Los Angeles
|7
|Montreal-Orlando
|3
|Montreal-San Francisco
|7
|Montreal-Washington Dulles
|7
|Montreal-Washington National
|14
|restarts Sept. 7
|Toronto – USA routes
|Frequencies per week
|Toronto-Atlanta
|14
|Toronto-Austin
|5
|restarts Sept. 9
|Toronto-Boston
|21
|Toronto-Charlotte
|7
|restarts Sept. 7
|Toronto-Chicago
|28
|Toronto-Cincinnati
|7
|restarts Sept. 7
|Toronto-Cleveland
|7
|Toronto-Columbus
|7
|Toronto-Dallas
|14
|restarts Sept. 7
|Toronto-Denver
|14
|Toronto-Detroit
|7
|Toronto-Fort Lauderdale
|8
|Toronto-Fort Myers
|2
|Toronto-Houston
|21
|Toronto-Las Vegas
|4
|Toronto-Los Angeles
|21
|Toronto-LaGuardia
|35
|Toronto-Minneapolis-Saint Paul
|7
|restarts Sept. 7
|Toronto-Nashville
|4
|restarts Aug. 30
|Toronto-Newark
|28
|Toronto-Orlando
|5
|Toronto-Philadelphia
|7
|Toronto-Phoenix
|3
|Toronto-Pittsburgh
|7
|Toronto-Raleigh Durham
|14
|restarts Sept. 7
|Toronto-Seattle
|4
|Toronto-San Francisco
|14
|Toronto-Tampa
|5
|Toronto-Washington Dulles
|21
|Toronto-Washington National
|14
|restarts Sept. 7
|Vancouver – USA routes
|Frequencies per week
|Vancouver-Chicago
|7
|restarts Sept. 7
|Vancouver-Denver
|14
|Vancouver-Honolulu
|3
|Vancouver-Las Vegas
|4
|restarts Sept. 7
|Vancouver-Los Angeles
|21
|Vancouver-Maui
|3
|Vancouver-Newark
|7
|restarts Sept. 7
|Vancouver-Portland
|14
|Vancouver-Phoenix
|5
|Vancouver-San Diego
|7
|Vancouver-San Francisco
|21
|Vancouver-Seattle
|14
|Calgary – USA routes
|Frequency per week
|Calgary-Phoenix
|3
Featured image: Air Canada Airbus A330-300 C-GEFA. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways