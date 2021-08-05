MIAMI – Air Canada (AC) continues to rebuild its international network following a lengthy pandemic-induced traffic decline.

Despite concerns about Covid variants, Canada’s largest airline has resumed operations between Montreal (YUL) and London’s Heathrow airport (LHR) four times weekly. In addition to the current daily service from Toronto (YYZ) to LHR, the airline also offers flights six times a week from Vancouver to Great Britain’s capital, increasing daily on Aug. 17.

This week AC also resumed service to Dublin, Ireland (DUB) three times a week, continuing a slow but steady resumption of international service.

Other European routes – including Calgary-Frankfurt, have also resumed.

Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 C-FSOI. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

U.S. Routes Up with Border Opening

Meanwhile, with the U.S.-Canada border opening again, AC has started to, or plans to, resume flights to most of its U.S. destinations, with up to 220 daily flights planned as seen below. As always, AC’s schedule may be adjusted as required based on the COVID-19 trajectory and government restrictions.

Montreal – USA routes Frequencies per week Montreal-Boston 14 Montreal-Chicago 21 Montreal-Denver 7 Montreal-Newark 14 Montreal-Fort Lauderdale 7 Montreal-Houston 7 Montreal-LaGuardia 21 Montreal-Las Vegas 3 restarts Sept. 9 Montreal-Los Angeles 7 Montreal-Orlando 3 Montreal-San Francisco 7 Montreal-Washington Dulles 7 Montreal-Washington National 14 restarts Sept. 7

Toronto – USA routes Frequencies per week Toronto-Atlanta 14 Toronto-Austin 5 restarts Sept. 9 Toronto-Boston 21 Toronto-Charlotte 7 restarts Sept. 7 Toronto-Chicago 28 Toronto-Cincinnati 7 restarts Sept. 7 Toronto-Cleveland 7 Toronto-Columbus 7 Toronto-Dallas 14 restarts Sept. 7 Toronto-Denver 14 Toronto-Detroit 7 Toronto-Fort Lauderdale 8 Toronto-Fort Myers 2 Toronto-Houston 21 Toronto-Las Vegas 4 Toronto-Los Angeles 21 Toronto-LaGuardia 35 Toronto-Minneapolis-Saint Paul 7 restarts Sept. 7 Toronto-Nashville 4 restarts Aug. 30 Toronto-Newark 28 Toronto-Orlando 5 Toronto-Philadelphia 7 Toronto-Phoenix 3 Toronto-Pittsburgh 7 Toronto-Raleigh Durham 14 restarts Sept. 7 Toronto-Seattle 4 Toronto-San Francisco 14 Toronto-Tampa 5 Toronto-Washington Dulles 21 Toronto-Washington National 14 restarts Sept. 7

Vancouver – USA routes Frequencies per week Vancouver-Chicago 7 restarts Sept. 7 Vancouver-Denver 14 Vancouver-Honolulu 3 Vancouver-Las Vegas 4 restarts Sept. 7 Vancouver-Los Angeles 21 Vancouver-Maui 3 Vancouver-Newark 7 restarts Sept. 7 Vancouver-Portland 14 Vancouver-Phoenix 5 Vancouver-San Diego 7 Vancouver-San Francisco 21 Vancouver-Seattle 14

Calgary – USA routes Frequency per week Calgary-Phoenix 3