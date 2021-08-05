MIAMI – Air Canada (AC) continues to rebuild its international network following a lengthy pandemic-induced traffic decline.

Despite concerns about Covid variants, Canada’s largest airline has resumed operations between Montreal (YUL) and London’s Heathrow airport (LHR) four times weekly. In addition to the current daily service from Toronto (YYZ) to LHR, the airline also offers flights six times a week from Vancouver to Great Britain’s capital, increasing daily on Aug. 17.

This week AC also resumed service to Dublin, Ireland (DUB) three times a week, continuing a slow but steady resumption of international service.

Other European routes – including Calgary-Frankfurt, have also resumed.

Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 C-FSOI. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

U.S. Routes Up with Border Opening

Meanwhile, with the U.S.-Canada border opening again, AC has started to, or plans to, resume flights to most of its U.S. destinations, with up to 220 daily flights planned as seen below. As always, AC’s schedule may be adjusted as required based on the COVID-19 trajectory and government restrictions.

Montreal – USA routesFrequencies per week
Montreal-Boston14
Montreal-Chicago21
Montreal-Denver7
Montreal-Newark14
Montreal-Fort Lauderdale7
Montreal-Houston7
Montreal-LaGuardia21
Montreal-Las Vegas3restarts Sept. 9
Montreal-Los Angeles7
Montreal-Orlando3
Montreal-San Francisco7
Montreal-Washington Dulles7
Montreal-Washington National14restarts Sept. 7
Toronto – USA routesFrequencies per week
Toronto-Atlanta14
Toronto-Austin5restarts Sept. 9
Toronto-Boston21
Toronto-Charlotte7restarts Sept. 7
Toronto-Chicago28
Toronto-Cincinnati7restarts Sept. 7
Toronto-Cleveland7
Toronto-Columbus7
Toronto-Dallas14restarts Sept. 7
Toronto-Denver14
Toronto-Detroit7
Toronto-Fort Lauderdale8
Toronto-Fort Myers2
Toronto-Houston21
Toronto-Las Vegas4
Toronto-Los Angeles21
Toronto-LaGuardia35
Toronto-Minneapolis-Saint Paul7restarts Sept. 7
Toronto-Nashville4restarts Aug. 30
Toronto-Newark28
Toronto-Orlando5
Toronto-Philadelphia7
Toronto-Phoenix3
Toronto-Pittsburgh7
Toronto-Raleigh Durham14restarts Sept. 7
Toronto-Seattle4
Toronto-San Francisco14
Toronto-Tampa5
Toronto-Washington Dulles21
Toronto-Washington National14restarts Sept. 7
Vancouver – USA routesFrequencies per week
Vancouver-Chicago7restarts Sept. 7
Vancouver-Denver14
Vancouver-Honolulu3
Vancouver-Las Vegas4restarts Sept. 7
Vancouver-Los Angeles21
Vancouver-Maui3 
Vancouver-Newark7restarts Sept. 7
Vancouver-Portland14
Vancouver-Phoenix5
Vancouver-San Diego7
Vancouver-San Francisco21
Vancouver-Seattle14
Calgary – USA routesFrequency per week
Calgary-Phoenix3

Featured image: Air Canada Airbus A330-300 C-GEFA. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

