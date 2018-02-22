Air Canada to Retire Embraer 190s Ahead of Bombardier CSeries Deliveries

MIAMI — Air Canada has announced plans to retire its 25 Embraer 190 aircraft within the next 18 months, ahead of the incorporation of brand-new Bombardier CSeries planes that the airline has on order. The new CSeries planes will join the fleet in 2019.

Air Canada’s Embraer 190s are operated as part of the carrier’s mainline fleet and entered into service back in 2007. Today, the planes are just 10 years old.

Currently, Air Canada is expecting orders for 45 Bombardier CS300, which doubles its current Embraer 190 fleet. On top of this, the airline has four Airbus A330-300, 46 Boeing 737 MAX 8, and 11 Boeing 737 MAX 9 on order.

According to Air Canada, it plans to place these jets into the market once retired, looking to sell them all to other companies.

“We have made decisions to accelerate the removal of the E-190s from our mainline fleet,” Mike Rousseau, Chief Financial Officer of Air Canada, said. “To do this, we will retain the A319-100 aircraft a little bit longer than initially planned at the bridge to the deliveries of the Bombardier CSeries scheduled to commence in late 2019. The Airbus 319 aircraft typically has a lower CASM (Cost Per Available Seat Mile) than the EMB-190.”

In addition, the airline’s board of directors believe that the upcoming delivery for the Bombardier CS300 aircraft will allow a further expansion of its network.

“This airplane is so good [that] we think it’s going to want to go on every route in North America,” said Benjamin Smith, President of Passenger Airlines for Air Canada.

The Canadian carrier also announced the addition of new routes for Spring 2018 including Omaha, Providence, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Sacramento and San Francisco.

This year, further international services will be available from Vancouver to Paris, Zurich, Melbourne; from Toronto to Shannon, Zagreb, Porto, Bucharest, Buenos Aires; and from Montreal to Tokyo–Narita, Dublin, Bucharest, Lisbon.

The airline currently boasts a fleet of Airbus A330, Boeing 767, Boeing 777, and Boeing 787 wide-body jetliners, used on long-haul routes; and the Airbus A320 family aircraft, which features the A319, A320, and A321 variations, Boeing 737 MAX 8, and Embraer E190 family aircraft, used on short-haul routes.