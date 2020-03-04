Air Canada To Launch Vancouver–Orange County Service

MIAMI – Air Canada (AC) has announced that it will launch a daily non-stop year-round service between Vancouver and Santa Ana in Orange County, California.

The new service is due to start on June 15, 2020. and will be operated on a daily basis using their Airbus A319 aircraft. However, the starting date is subject to final airport authority approvals.

AC will start the route with special introductory fares from as low as $187 CDN one-way. Tickets are now on sale on Air Canada’s website.

AC’s Airbus A319 offers a two-class cabin with a total of 120 seats, broken down as 14 Business and 106 Economy class seats, all featuring personal in-flight entertainment (IFE) as well as onboard WiFi.

Flight Details

AC576 departs from Vancouver (YVR) at 09:00 am and arrives at Orange County (SNA) at 11:59 am.

AC577 departs from Orange County (SNA) at 12:40 pm and arrives in Vancouver (YVR) at 15:27 pm.

From cool Greater Vancouver to warm Orange County

Mark Galardo, Vice President, Network Planning and Alliances at Air Canada said, “We are very pleased to announce new daily, year-round flights from Vancouver to Orange County as we strategically expand our transborder network into the populous greater Los Angeles area.

Galardo added, “In addition to offering direct flights to the iconic tourism, sports and entertainment attractions that Orange County is known for, our new flights will also conveniently link the increasing start-up, tech and innovator businesses that both Vancouver and southern California are home to. Air Canada’s Orange County flights will also offer a wide array of connections across Canada and to Australia and India via our YVR hub.”

Vancouver, Canada.

Austin Nairn, Executive Director of World Trade Centre Vancouver, also said,”California has and will continue to be a high priority market for our export clients given the close proximity and significant opportunity this region represents. We are pleased to see that Air Canada will be making California even more accessible for British Columbia based businesses.”

Bridgitte Anderson, President and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, said on her part, “California is an increasingly important market for Greater Vancouver businesses. Greater connectivity will provide the foundation for a deeper economic, social and cultural partnership to the benefit of both of our regions.”

LA Coast. Photo by Eileen lamb

Additionally, Bryan Starr, President and CEO, Greater Irvine Chamber and Destination Irvine, said, “The shared California/Canada commitment to building new companies and expanding our economies has connected the two trade partners and now with daily non-stop flights between Orange County and Vancouver, we have a convenient portal for business and leisure travel.”

Finally, Stephen Armstrong, president, MAPLE Business Council, said, “Vancouver and Orange County are dynamic tech markets in a North-South corridor known for innovation, creativity and excellence. A new non-stop daily flight from Air Canada between our cities means more opportunities to collaborate and combine our strengths to do more together as we continue to define what comes next.”