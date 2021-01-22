MIAMI – Air Canada (AC) is launching flights from Montréal (YUL) to Cairo (CAI) in Egypt, which marks a new destination for the airline. According to MEDIAinTORONTO, AC has confirmed the establishment of this new route.

Air Canada’s seasonal YUL-CAI route is currently scheduled to inaugurate on June 17, 2021 and suspend on October 29, 2021, subject to change. the carrier will operate the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on this route, which features 20 Business Class, 21 Premium Economy Class, and 214 Economy Class seats.

Montréal to Cairo covers a great circle distance of 5,436mi (8,748km). The Canadian airline is displaying a travel time of 10 hours and 5 minutes for the flight to Cairo and a travel time of 11 hours for the return flight.



The route operates with the following schedule:

Depart Montréal at 6:20 PM arrive in Cairo at 10:25 AM (+1 day)

Depart Cairo at 12:00 PM arrive in Montréal at 5:00 PM

Air Canada will operate the A330 to Casablanca and Algiers later this year. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways

Further Connecting Canada and North Africa

Air Canada’s YUL-CAI route represents the second nonstop flight between Canada and Egypt. As of now, AC’s Star Alliance partner EgyptAir (MS) is operating 3x weekly flights from Cairo to Toronto (YYZ). For a period of time, EgyptAir (MS) operated flights to Montréal until it was canceled in 2009.

Air Canada also serves Casablanca, Morocco (CMN) and Algiers, Algeria (ALG) in the northern region of Africa. However, the airline presently is not operating flights both destinations, but CMN and ALG are slated to resume later this year. These two destinations in Air Canada’s network complement the latest addition of Cairo.

Featured Image: Air Canada C-GHPU Boeing 787-8. Photo: Simon Gloyn-Cox

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.