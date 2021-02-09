MIAMI – After severely cutting down its services to Mexico and the Caribbean, the ax has again fallen on Air Canada (AC), at least until April 30.

The carrier is set to suspend more of its services to 17 US and international destinations. In detail ,the planned suspensions, starting February 12 and up to February 17, concern flights from Toronto (YYZ) to Fort Myers (RSW), Boston (BOS), Washington-Reagan (DCA), Denver (DEN) and New York-LaGuardia (LGA), Bogota (Bog).

In addition, Dublin (DUB), Dubai (DXB) have delayed openings, Sao Paulo (GRU), Hong Kong (HKG) openings have been postponed, and Tel Aviv (TLV) suspension has been maintained. Finally, the suspension applies from Montreal (YUL) to BOS, LGA and BOG and from Vancouver (YVR) to Seattle (SEA), London-Heathrow (LHR) and Tokyo-Narita (NRT).



The suspensions shall run at least up to April 30 and adds up to Mexico and Caribbean destinations flight cuts are already enforced. “Affected customers with bookings will be contacted with options, including alternate routing,” Air Canada said.

The measures taken have had another negative effect that does not concerns health but social: 1500 additional jobs being cuts on top of those already lost with the suspension of Air Canada Rouge flights.

Line-Up of Aircraft At Calgary (YYC). | Photo: © Calgary International Airport

Official Comments

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the “simplest rule of thumb” is to restrict non-essential activities as much as possible.”

On the other hand, as Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Prime Minister said, “border officials can not legally turn away Canadians at the land border—but they can issue a “stiff penalty” of up to C$3,000 in fines for those that do not show a negative test and ensure follow ups for those requiring additional COVID-19 testing and quarantines.”

“You cannot prevent someone who is standing at a land border crossing from entering Canada because technically they’re already on Canadian soil when they are speaking to that customs officer.”

Air Canada Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Toronto Pearson. | Photo: © Aaron Davis (IG: @threshold.productions)

