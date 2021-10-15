MIAMI – Air Canada (AC) has announced an expansion in service to many key South American destinations from its Toronto and Montreal hubs, as it continues to rebuild its worldwide network.
Service to So Paulo, Brazil, will begin on December 8 with four weekly flights year-round, while service to Brazil’s financial capital from Toronto will rise to daily flights on December 6. Air Canada’s flagship Boeing 787 Dreamliner will fly to So Paulo.
Flights from Montreal to Bogotá, Colombia, will resume on December 2 with three weekly flights, while flights from Toronto to Bogotá will rise to four weekly flights beginning November 7. Both routes will be served by an Airbus A330-300. Customers flying to Bogotá will be able to connect with Star Alliance partner Avianca (AV) for easy connections throughout Colombia and other South American destinations.
Air Canada is also continuing to serve Buenos Aires, Argentina, with flights to either Toronto or Montreal via San Paulo. Flights to Argentina, which has stated that it will reopen to international travelers on November 1, are still awaiting official authorization.
With the reintroduction of three weekly flights between Toronto and Santiago, Chile, another important South American destination will join Air Canada’s network in January 2022.
Schedules
São Paulo
|Flight
|From
|Departure
|To
|Arrival
|Frequency
|Start Date
|AC 90
|Toronto
|22:55
|São Paulo
|10:50
|Daily
|December 6
|AC 91
|São Paulo
|20:45
|Toronto
|05:00
|AC 96
|Montreal
|21:50
|São Paulo
|09:50
|Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun
|December 8
|AC 97
|São Paulo
|21:45
|Montreal
|06:00
|Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat
|December 9
Buenos Aires
|Flight
|From
|Departure
|To
|Arrival
|Frequency
|Start Date
|AC96
|São Paulo
|11:50
|Buenos
Aires
|14:50
|Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat
|December 11
|AC97
|Buenos Aires
|17:05
|São
Paulo
|19:45
|Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat
|December 11
Bogotá
|Flight
|From
|Departure
|To
|Arrival
|Frequency
|Start Date
|AC94
|Toronto
|21:35
|Bogotá
|03:35
|Tue, Wed, Fri, Sun
|November 7
|AC95
|Bogotá
|08:35
|Toronto
|14:35
|Mon, Wed, Thu, Sat
|November 7
|AC 98
|Montreal
|21:05
|Bogotá
|03:35
|Mon, Thu, Sat
|December 2
|AC 99
|Bogotá
|08:35
|Montreal
|14:45
|Tue, Fri, Sun
|December 3
Santiago
|Flight
|From
|Departure
|To
|Arrival
|Frequency
|Start Date
|AC92
|Toronto
|22:55
|Santiago
|11:15
|Tue, Fri, Sun
|January 11, 2022
|AC93
|Santiago
|20:55
|Toronto
|05:25
|Mon, Wed, Sat
|January 12, 2022
Comments from Air Canada
Via a press release, Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at AC said, “We are very excited to serve some of the largest cities in South America, offering our customers more travel options from our main hubs. By resuming services from Montreal and adding capacity from Toronto, Air Canada is demonstrating its strong commitment to the Brazilian, Argentinian, Colombian and Chilean markets.”
Galardo added, “This increased presence will not only allow for greater leisure travel, but it will also help spur the economic recovery and facilitate business connections. Air Canada has a long-standing presence in Brazil, operating from Toronto for several decades, contributing to the strong business relationship between the two countries.”
Featured image: Air Canada Airbus A330-300 C-GEFA. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways