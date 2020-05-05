Airways Magazine

Air Canada Rouge To Retire Boeing 767

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Air Canada Rouge To Retire Boeing 767

Air Canada Rouge To Retire Boeing 767
May 05
14:12 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Following Air Canada’s (AC) 1Q loss report, its subsidiary Rouge (RV) will retire a number of Boeing 767 aircraft due to the hault of long-haul international operations.

According to the statement, the operation is part of a 79 Boeing 767 withdraw plan related with principal carrier Air Canada (AC) and its subsidiary RV.

Even though some aircraft will remain in the Boeing 767 fleet, AC CFO, Michael Rousseau said that key European international destinations covered by RV would be now operated by AC’s Airbus A330 and Boeing 777.

First quarter loss report

Previously, the principal carrier reported that so far in 2020 it had a CA$1bn loss and a 17% plunge of passenger revenue per mile due to “the severity and abruptness of the impact” that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the company.

As the negative impact started in January with flight suspensions to China, the situation became worse in March with the mandated social distancing measures, the government-imposed travel restrictions and the shutting down of economies.

Regarding the forecasted pandemic scenario, AC said that a recovery to 2019 revenue levels and capacity could take about three years, even though it is implementing measures to preserve its operations. By now, the carrier has layed off 50% of its workers as part of these cost saving actions.

Additionally, the report showed that the company revenue dropped to CA$712m from CA$3.7b in comparison with the same period in 2019, while it also lost CA$4 per share in contrast with a previous CA$1.26 profit.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Air Canada rouge
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0