MIAMI – Today, leisure carrier Air Canada Rouge (AC) resumed service and introduced a refreshed uniform and interior on Airbus A321 aircraft.

Air Canada Rouge had temporarily suspended operations in February of 2021, citing new government travel restrictions.

The news comes as Canada eased travel restrictions, allowing fully vaccinated travelers to enter the country without a 14-day quarantine. With the news, the leisure market focus subsidiary of Air Canada expects demand for leisure travelers and travelers eager to visit family members to expand significantly.

The airline deployed aircraft between Toronto and Las Vegas, Orlando and Regina. The first flight of the day, AC1695, took off from Toronto at 8:56 AM and landed in Regina at 10:09 AM.

Later this month, the airline will introduce more destinations to its route network, including Cancun and Tampa.

Jon Turner, Vice President Inflight Services and President, Rouge Operations, at Air Canada said, “As we emerge from the pandemic, we anticipate increased demand for vacation travel and from customers flying to enjoy overdue visits with family and friends.

He continued, “Air Canada’s leisure airline is ideally suited to serve this market with a compelling array of leisure destinations and an inviting travel experience so that the holidays begin as soon as customers board an Air Canada Rouge aircraft.”

Photo: Air Canada

Updated Interior, Uniforms

The airline also took the opportunity to introduce a new hard product onboard nine of its Airbus A321 aircraft, expected to enter service this fall.

Included with the updated interior are leather economy seats with a 30-inch seat pitch, USB-C ports, and a personal electronic device holder in the seatback.

Passengers will also be able to stream content directly to their personal devices or using complementary iPads provided in Premium Rouge.

Air Canada Rouge’s new soft product resembles that of some mainline carriers in the United States. Many airlines have done away with seatback screens, opting instead to offer content over wifi.

Cabin crew will now sport refreshed uniforms, featuring many elements from the Air Canada mainline uniform.