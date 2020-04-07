Airways Magazine

Air Canada Retires Its First A320

  • Air Canada Retires Its First A320 MIAMI – Air Canada (AC) dismissed its first A320 with 30 years of service on April 6. The aircraft is to be grounded in Arizona and replaced by the A220....
  • 25 Million Jobs at Risk Amid COVID-19 Crisis MIAMI – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released today a new study showing that some 25 million jobs are at risk of being lost as demand for air travel...
  

April 07
19:31 2020
MIAMI – Air Canada (AC) dismissed its first A320 with 30 years of service on April 6. The aircraft is to be grounded in Arizona and replaced by the A220.

The C-FDQQ was delivered in January 1990 and made its final flight from Montreal (YUL) to Pinal Airpark (MZJ), where AC had previously stored its Boeing 737 MAX fleet. Unlike the Airbus type, the Boeing model will return to AC operations, replacing the A320 retired fleet with a new A220 order.

Air Canada Airbus A220-300

From the A320 to the A220

As the A320 type is older, its maintenance and fuel-efficiency affect the carrier’s future plans – hence the A220 fleet in lieu of its services. As a result, an order of 45 A220 has been already signed by AC and Airbus.

At the end of 2019, AC received its first A220-300. The model was expected to inaugurate the Montreal-Seattle route on May 4 and the Toronto-San Jose service in Spring, but due to the latest flight restrictions and cancelations, the launching of these services will have to wait.

According to PlanesPotters, the airline has a flight force of 189 aircraft, of which 24 are still operative A320 airplanes while 13 remain parked. This is also the most numerous model of Airbus aircraft the airline currently has.

Tags
A220A320Air Canada
