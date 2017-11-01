Air Canada Welcomes its First Boeing 737 MAX

MIAMI – Air Canada took delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft last night and ferried it to Kelowna, Canada on a 54-minute flight from Boeing Field.

The brand-new jet will not only be deployed on Air Canada’s domestic and transcontinental routes but will also be used on transatlantic services from Toronto and Montreal to Shannon and Dublin starting in the busy 2018 summer schedule.

Welcoming the latest addition to our fleet, the #737MAX! We're just waiting for the paint to dry before it hits the skies! pic.twitter.com/USIvgmZN9Y — Air Canada (@AirCanada) October 31, 2017

The airplane rolled out of the paint shop in late October featuring Air Canada’s new livery, starring a white body with black titles and the red maple leaf on the tail painted in black. The notorious MAX winglets are painted in black on the upper side, and white on the lower end.

Inside, the single-aisle aircraft will seat 169 customers: 16 seats in First Class and 153 seats in Coach. The seat pitch has been reduced to 30 inches.

Air Canada’s new livery is a retro-themed throwback to one of its former schemes, which was also featured on its old, ex-Canadian Airlines International Boeing 737-200s. These planes were retired in 2004 giving way to an all-Airbus fleet of single-aisle planes.

Today, after 13 years, Air Canada welcomes back the Boeing 737 program with the new, more efficient MAX variant, which will begin replacing the aging Airbus A320-family of aircraft in the airline’s fleet.

Air Canada announced that its new 737 MAX planes will be deployed on transatlantic routes to Ireland recently. Benjamin Smith, President Passenger Airlines at Air Canada announced that “with the right aircraft for the right market, Air Canada appears to have the luck of the Irish and we want to share it with our customers. Beginning summer 2018, we will capitalize on the growing traffic between Canada and Ireland and launch two new routes to Ireland, Toronto to Shannon and Montreal to Dublin,” he said.

Air Canada also operates single-aisle transatlantic flights to London-Heathrow from St. John’s.

The new Boeing 737 MAX planes will feature seatback entertainment using new touchscreen devices.

The Canadian airline has 18 remaining orders for Boeing 737 MAX 8s, of which two will be delivered in 2017 and 16 in 2018.

In addition to the 737 MAX 8, Air Canada is also expecting a fleet of Bombardier CS300 aircraft for its short-haul routes, the 737 MAX 9 for its short to medium haul routes, and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft for its long-haul routes.