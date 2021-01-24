MIAMI – Air Canada (AC) is adding a new nonstop flight between Montréal–Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Delhi International Airport (DEL), which represents the airline’s fourth nonstop route to India.
Air Canada has not yet formally announced this new route, but Montréal to Delhi is already available for sale on the carrier’s website. According to theaeronetwork, AC will begin YUL-DEL three times a week starting April 18, 2021.
This new long-haul route is scheduled to operate with the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which provides a capacity of 298 seats consisting of 30 Business Class, 21 Premium Economy, and 247 Economy Class seats.
At 7,017mi (11,293km), Montréal to Delhi is the second longest scheduled flight out of YUL, just behind Air Canada’s Montréal to Shanghai-Pudong flight (PVG) which is 7,069mi (11,376km).
The route operates with the following schedule:
- AC50 – Depart Montréal at 7:20 PM arrive in Delhi at 5:55 PM (+1 day)
- AC51 – Depart Delhi at 7:00 AM arrive in Montréal at 11:30 AM
YUL-DEL will be the airline’s fourth flight to India following Toronto (YYZ) to Delhi and Mumbai (BOM) along with Vancouver (YVR) to Delhi.
New International Routes During COVID-19
Nearly every airline has been forced to restructure their route networks due to COVID-19. Despite the fall in air travel demand, airlines such as AC have seized this uncertain period of time to launch new routes and destinations.
Last month, AC commenced flights to a new international destination – Doha, Qatar – along with initiating its new Qatar Airways partnership.
Additionally, AC will begin seasonal flights from Montréal to Cairo, Egypt later this year, which marks another new international destination for the carrier.
The Resilient North America to India Demand
Although global air travel demand persists below 2019 levels, airlines within the past year are demonstrating confidence in the North America to India market by scheduling several new flights:
|Airline
|Route
|Starting Date
|Air India
|Delhi – Vancouver
|Began October 25, 2020
|United Airlines
|Chicago – Delhi
|Began December 10, 2020
|Air India
|San Francisco – Bangalore
|Began January 9, 2021
|Air India
|Chicago – Hyderabad
|Began January 13, 2021
|Air Canada
|Montréal – Delhi
|Begins April 18, 2021
|United Airlines
|San Francisco – Bangalore
|Begins May 27, 2021
|American Airlines
|Seattle – Bangalore
|Begins October 31, 2021
Featured Image: Air Canada C-FNOE Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways
