MIAMI – Air Canada (AC) is adding a new nonstop flight between Montréal–Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Delhi International Airport (DEL), which represents the airline’s fourth nonstop route to India.

Air Canada has not yet formally announced this new route, but Montréal to Delhi is already available for sale on the carrier’s website. According to theaeronetwork, AC will begin YUL-DEL three times a week starting April 18, 2021.



This new long-haul route is scheduled to operate with the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which provides a capacity of 298 seats consisting of 30 Business Class, 21 Premium Economy, and 247 Economy Class seats.



At 7,017mi (11,293km), Montréal to Delhi is the second longest scheduled flight out of YUL, just behind Air Canada’s Montréal to Shanghai-Pudong flight (PVG) which is 7,069mi (11,376km).

The route operates with the following schedule:

AC50 – Depart Montréal at 7:20 PM arrive in Delhi at 5:55 PM (+1 day)

AC51 – Depart Delhi at 7:00 AM arrive in Montréal at 11:30 AM



YUL-DEL will be the airline’s fourth flight to India following Toronto (YYZ) to Delhi and Mumbai (BOM) along with Vancouver (YVR) to Delhi.

Air Canada 787-9. Photo: Max Langley/Airways

New International Routes During COVID-19

Nearly every airline has been forced to restructure their route networks due to COVID-19. Despite the fall in air travel demand, airlines such as AC have seized this uncertain period of time to launch new routes and destinations.



Last month, AC commenced flights to a new international destination – Doha, Qatar – along with initiating its new Qatar Airways partnership.



Additionally, AC will begin seasonal flights from Montréal to Cairo, Egypt later this year, which marks another new international destination for the carrier.

Air Canada Boeing 777-300ER C-FKAU Taking off from Rome Fiumcino Intl’ Airport (FCO). Photo: Andrea Ongaro – @alphaoscaraviation

The Resilient North America to India Demand

Although global air travel demand persists below 2019 levels, airlines within the past year are demonstrating confidence in the North America to India market by scheduling several new flights:

Airline Route Starting Date Air India Delhi – Vancouver Began October 25, 2020 United Airlines Chicago – Delhi Began December 10, 2020 Air India San Francisco – Bangalore Began January 9, 2021 Air India Chicago – Hyderabad Began January 13, 2021 Air Canada Montréal – Delhi Begins April 18, 2021 United Airlines San Francisco – Bangalore Begins May 27, 2021 American Airlines Seattle – Bangalore Begins October 31, 2021

Featured Image: Air Canada C-FNOE Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

