Airways Magazine

Air Canada To Launch New Flights to Palm Springs, Las Vegas, Kauai

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Air Canada To Launch New Flights to Palm Springs, Las Vegas, Kauai

Air Canada To Launch New Flights to Palm Springs, Las Vegas, Kauai
March 08
15:05 2018
Print This Article

MIAMI — Air Canada announced the addition of several new routes to be launched this year, including flights between Calgary and Palm Springs; Edmonton and Las Vegas; and an all-new service to Kauai, Hawaii.

“We are very pleased to offer additional convenient travel options to Albertans with non-stop flights from Calgary and Edmonton to Palm Springs and Las Vegas respectively this winter,” said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines at Air Canada.

Currently, Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 64 airports in Canada, 61 in the United States and 98 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America.

READ MORE: Air Canada Rouge To Add Phoenix From Montreal

Starting October 28, 2018, Air Canada will offer daily, seasonal flights between Calgary (YYC) and Palm Springs (PSP), and between Edmonton (YEG) and Las Vegas (LAS).

Likewise, it will increase the frequency of its operation between YYC and Puerto Vallarta (PVR), Los Cabos (SJD), Phoenix (PHX); and from Vancouver (YVR) to PHX and PSP.

READ MORE: Air Canada to Retire Embraer 190s Ahead of Bombardier CSeries Deliveries

The YYC-PSP route will be served by an Air Canada Airbus A320, and YEG-LAS will be onboard an Air Canada Rouge’s Airbus A319. Both offer premium and economy cabins.

Air Canada’s Airbus A319.

Smith added that these new services respond the demand both locally, and from customers connecting off our international flights.

Flight Schedule to Calgary-Palm Springs and Edmonton-Las Vegas

From

To

Frequency

Aircraft

Effective

Calgary

Palm Springs

New – Daily

Airbus A320

Oct 28/18 – Apr
30/19

Edmonton

Las Vegas

New – Daily

Air Canada
Rouge Airbus
A319

Oct 28/18 – Apr
30/19

Calgary

Puerto Vallarta

Mon, Tue, Thur,
Sat from weekly

Airbus A320

Nov. 3/18 –
Apr. 30/19

Calgary

Los Cabos

Wed, Fri, Sun
from weekly

Airbus A320

Oct. 28/18 –
Apr. 28/19

Calgary

Phoenix

Daily with larger
aircraft

Airbus A320

Oct. 28/18

Vancouver

Phoenix

Daily from 4
times weekly

Airbus A320

Oct. 28/18

Vancouver

Palm Springs

Daily from 3
times weekly

Airbus A320

Oct. 28/18

On the other side, the Canadian flag carrier added a new flight to Kauai, Hawaii, destination served at Lihue Airport (LIH), which is set to begin this winter.

This route will be operated by Air Canada’s new Boeing 737 MAX 8, of which the airline has 61 firm orders, expected to join the airline through by 2021, with 18 due to enter the fleet in late 2018.

Air Canada’s Boeing 737 MAX 8. PHOTO: Chuyi Chuang.

Smith also highlighted the benefits that new Boeing aircraft offers to the airline and its customers. “The introduction of the fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to our fleet has given us tremendous flexibility to strategically enhance our already extensive North American network, and offer more flights to popular destinations with more connection options from our YVR and Calgary hub airports.”

READ MORE: Air Canada to Launch New International Routes

Also, the frequency of its flights from Western Canada to Hawaii, and all flights from Western Canada to Honolulu, Maui, and Kona, and more destinations will be operated by the 737 MAX.the airline’s new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Flight Schedule to Vancouver-Kauai and Hawaii

From

To

Frequency

Aircraft

Effective

Vancouver

Kauai

Tue, Thur, Sat

Boeing 737 MAX

Dec. 15/18 –
Apr. 27/19

Vancouver

Honolulu

Up to twice daily during winter

Boeing 737 MAX

Oct .28/18

Vancouver

Maui

Up to twice daily during winter

Boeing 737 MAX

Oct. 28/18

Vancouver

Kona

Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun

Boeing 737 MAX

Dec. 14/18 –
Apr. 29/19

Vancouver

Cancun

Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun

Boeing 737 MAX

Oct. 28/18 –
Apr. 29/19

Vancouver

Ixtapa

Tue, Thu, Sat

Boeing 737 MAX

Nov. 1/18 –

Apr. 30/19

Vancouver

Puerto Vallarta

Tue, Wed, Fri, Sun

Boeing 737 MAX

Oct. 28/18 –

Apr. 30/19

Vancouver

Los Cabos

Mon, Thur, Sat

Boeing 737 MAX

Nov. 1/18 –

Apr. 29/19

Calgary

Maui

Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun

Boeing 737 MAX

Oct. 28/18 –

Apr. 29/19

Calgary

Cancun

Tue, Thur, Sat

Boeing 737 MAX

Oct. 27/18 –

Apr. 30/19
READ MORE: Livery Update: Air Canada’s new livery on Airbus A330, Boeing 777

As of today, it has a fleet size of 181 aircraft, including Boeing, Airbus, Embraer and Bombardier aircraft; and expects extra 103 airplanes. The majority of the Canadian airline widebody aircraft, Boeing 767, Boeing 777, Boeing 787, Airbus A330, operate from Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and Calgary.

128
Tags
737 MAX 8A319Air CanadaAirbusBoeingBombardierEmbraerNew Services

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Zvonimir Tolj

Zvonimir Tolj

Online Editor. Journalism and Communications Student. A newcomer into the Aviation World, growing into an avid AvGeek. I live for Pop Music, Photography, Travel, Food, and devoted to Fashion, and Editorial Design. "It's hard to find a balance between sound and peace." zvonimir@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.