Air Canada To Launch New Flights to Palm Springs, Las Vegas, Kauai

MIAMI — Air Canada announced the addition of several new routes to be launched this year, including flights between Calgary and Palm Springs; Edmonton and Las Vegas; and an all-new service to Kauai, Hawaii.

“We are very pleased to offer additional convenient travel options to Albertans with non-stop flights from Calgary and Edmonton to Palm Springs and Las Vegas respectively this winter,” said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines at Air Canada.

Currently, Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 64 airports in Canada, 61 in the United States and 98 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America.

READ MORE: Air Canada Rouge To Add Phoenix From Montreal

Starting October 28, 2018, Air Canada will offer daily, seasonal flights between Calgary (YYC) and Palm Springs (PSP), and between Edmonton (YEG) and Las Vegas (LAS).

Likewise, it will increase the frequency of its operation between YYC and Puerto Vallarta (PVR), Los Cabos (SJD), Phoenix (PHX); and from Vancouver (YVR) to PHX and PSP.

READ MORE: Air Canada to Retire Embraer 190s Ahead of Bombardier CSeries Deliveries

The YYC-PSP route will be served by an Air Canada Airbus A320, and YEG-LAS will be onboard an Air Canada Rouge’s Airbus A319. Both offer premium and economy cabins.

Smith added that these new services respond the demand both locally, and from customers connecting off our international flights.

Flight Schedule to Calgary-Palm Springs and Edmonton-Las Vegas

From To Frequency Aircraft Effective Calgary Palm Springs New – Daily Airbus A320 Oct 28/18 – Apr

30/19 Edmonton Las Vegas New – Daily Air Canada

Rouge Airbus

A319 Oct 28/18 – Apr

30/19 Calgary Puerto Vallarta Mon, Tue, Thur,

Sat from weekly Airbus A320 Nov. 3/18 –

Apr. 30/19 Calgary Los Cabos Wed, Fri, Sun

from weekly Airbus A320 Oct. 28/18 –

Apr. 28/19 Calgary Phoenix Daily with larger

aircraft Airbus A320 Oct. 28/18 Vancouver Phoenix Daily from 4

times weekly Airbus A320 Oct. 28/18 Vancouver Palm Springs Daily from 3

times weekly Airbus A320 Oct. 28/18

On the other side, the Canadian flag carrier added a new flight to Kauai, Hawaii, destination served at Lihue Airport (LIH), which is set to begin this winter.

This route will be operated by Air Canada’s new Boeing 737 MAX 8, of which the airline has 61 firm orders, expected to join the airline through by 2021, with 18 due to enter the fleet in late 2018.

Smith also highlighted the benefits that new Boeing aircraft offers to the airline and its customers. “The introduction of the fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to our fleet has given us tremendous flexibility to strategically enhance our already extensive North American network, and offer more flights to popular destinations with more connection options from our YVR and Calgary hub airports.”

READ MORE: Air Canada to Launch New International Routes

Also, the frequency of its flights from Western Canada to Hawaii, and all flights from Western Canada to Honolulu, Maui, and Kona, and more destinations will be operated by the 737 MAX.the airline’s new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Flight Schedule to Vancouver-Kauai and Hawaii

From To Frequency Aircraft Effective Vancouver Kauai Tue, Thur, Sat Boeing 737 MAX Dec. 15/18 –

Apr. 27/19 Vancouver Honolulu Up to twice daily during winter Boeing 737 MAX Oct .28/18 Vancouver Maui Up to twice daily during winter Boeing 737 MAX Oct. 28/18 Vancouver Kona Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun Boeing 737 MAX Dec. 14/18 –

Apr. 29/19 Vancouver Cancun Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun Boeing 737 MAX Oct. 28/18 –

Apr. 29/19 Vancouver Ixtapa Tue, Thu, Sat Boeing 737 MAX Nov. 1/18 – Apr. 30/19 Vancouver Puerto Vallarta Tue, Wed, Fri, Sun Boeing 737 MAX Oct. 28/18 – Apr. 30/19 Vancouver Los Cabos Mon, Thur, Sat Boeing 737 MAX Nov. 1/18 – Apr. 29/19 Calgary Maui Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun Boeing 737 MAX Oct. 28/18 – Apr. 29/19 Calgary Cancun Tue, Thur, Sat Boeing 737 MAX Oct. 27/18 – Apr. 30/19

As of today, it has a fleet size of 181 aircraft, including Boeing, Airbus, Embraer and Bombardier aircraft; and expects extra 103 airplanes. The majority of the Canadian airline widebody aircraft, Boeing 767, Boeing 777, Boeing 787, Airbus A330, operate from Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and Calgary.