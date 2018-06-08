Air Canada Inaugurates 2 New Dreamliner Routes

LONDON – The past two days has seen Air Canada launch two new international routes using their Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The first flight launched on June 7th with a service to Zurich and another inauguration took place today with flights to Paris taking place, both from Vancouver Airport.

“We are delighted to launch new non-stop flights from Vancouver to Zurich and to Paris, both onboard our state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliners. The strategic addition of these seasonal international flights further strengthens our YVR hub which combined with our extensive North American network, provides excellent options for travelers from BC and the North American west coast to Europe, and as well as for European visitors and beyond to western Canada and the Pacific Northwest,” said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines at Air Canada.

AC802 from Vancouver-Zurich will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays with departures taking place at 1300 local and arriving in Zurich at 0755 local the next day.

The return leg, AC803, will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays featuring a departure time of 1005 local time from Zurich and arrive in Vancouver at 1025 local time.

AC806, which is the Vancouver-Paris flight, will operate four times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, offering a departure time of 1245 local and arriving into Paris at 0740 local the next day.

AC807, the return leg, will operate Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays offering a departure time of 0925 local and arriving in Vancouver at 1020 local time the same day.

From Vancouver alone, Air Canada will be offering over 1,200 flights per week to eight destinations in Asia, three in Australia, five in Europe, 16 in the US, 22 in Canada as well as two destinations across Mexico and Caribbean areas.

The 787 Dreamliners will sport the new livery that was updated over the past 12 months to the black and white color scheme with the red Canadian maple leaf. These inaugurations reflect on the extensive expansions that Air Canada is taking out at Vancouver, offering transatlantic and transpacific routes from the likes of Toronto as well.