DALLAS – Air Canada (AC) announced a massive summer network expansion to stimulate the recovery of the tourism and travel industry in the country.

The first announcement focuses on AC’s North American network expansion while the second details the relaunch of routes across the Atlantic and Pacific. The news comes as the airline sees an acceleration in its recovery from the pandemic.

Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 C-FSOI. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

North America Network Expansion

The airline’s North American expansion comprises a mix of new routes (7) and restored services (41). Once all the routes are operational, AC will operate at 90% of its pre-pandemic North American capacity. The carrier states it will operate 56 Canadian and 46 US airports, thus offering the largest network of any Canadian airline.

The new connections will operate from Montreal (YUL) to Atlanta (ATL) and Detroit (DTW), Toronto (YTZ) to Salt Lake City (SLC), and Vancouver (YVR) to Austin (AUS). Domestically, three new routes will begin between YUL and Gander (YQX), Calgary (YYC) and Fort St. John (YXJ), and YVR and Halifax (YHZ).

The 41 restored routes are timed to connect with AC’s domestic, US, and international network at the airline’s global hubs in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. These airports will see the greatest increase in services offered by the flag carrier.

All the routes announced will be operational in the summer (starting March 27th) with a progressive rollout starting on April 30, when the Calgary-Halifax service will be deployed. The majority of the connections are scheduled as daily flights, with some exceptions, which will be double daily, and only a few services will be operated on a less-than-daily schedule.

Air Canada. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways

Relaunching the Long-haul Connections

Air Canada also details its long-haul network growth and rebuilding plans. The airline is currently scheduling the launch of a total of 34 new routes across the Atlantic and Pacific. Here, the strategy differs slightly from what was announced for the North American network. There will be no new routes. Rather, AC will focus is on classic and well-performing leisure and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) markets.

Compared to the short-haul the timing will also be different. Three connections will start almost immediately: Toronto to Tel Aviv (TLV) on March 1, and to Paris (CDG) and Amsterdam (AMS) on March 2. While the others will follow a progressive rollout as the Summer 2022 season begins.

These flights will operate at lower frequencies, in some cases even weekly. The airline states that frequencies will gradually rise as summer progresses, hopefully, to keep pace with demand. The only exception is the Halifax-London Heathrow (LHR) axis, which will have a five-weekly connection. The flight will be operated by a 737 MAX aircraft, with a seating capacity of 169, which partially explains its higher frequency.

Air Canada C-FSOI Boeing 737 MAX 8. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Air Canada’s Vision Network Recovery

Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada spoke about the North American situation, “These changes will also grow and cement our position as the leading carrier of choice in the transborder market, with the most non-stop flying between Canada and the U.S. and as the foreign carrier with the most service to the U.S.”

He continued, “Moreover, our revitalized North American network, designed to connect easily with our global network, gives customers by far the widest choice of routings and destinations of any Canadian carrier this summer,”.

Mr. Galardo also expressed his view on the long-haul network, “Air Canada’s recovery is well underway and gaining strength, and we are pleased to expand our international network across four continents as we respond to pent-up demand. Our vast and growing network has been built to conveniently increase connectivity to and from global destinations through our Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver hubs”.

He added, “Combined with the networks of our Joint Venture and Star Alliance partners, we can offer customers easy access to virtually any destination in the world. As the leading carrier in Canada, we are committed to rebuilding the travel and tourism industry.”

Featured image: Air Canada 787-9. Photo: Max Langley/Airways