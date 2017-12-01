Air Canada to Launch New International Routes

MIAMI – Air Canada announced six new international routes from Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, and Vancouver that are set to start in Spring 2018.

Air Canada Express will operate the non-stop services on daily frequencies year-round to North American destinations: Omaha, Providence, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Sacramento and San Francisco.

Benjamin Smith, Air Canada’s President, Passenger Airlines said the expansion of their network is searching “to offer the only services from Canada to Sacramento, Omaha, Providence.”

READ MORE: Air Canada Announces Major Expansion from Vancouver

He also added that “as the largest foreign carrier serving the USA, we are pleased to offer customers even more non-stop travel choices between Canada and the U.S., as well as the ability to conveniently connect onward through our extensive global network.”

Air Canada will operate daily services from Toronto to Omaha and Providence, from Montreal to Baltimore and Pittsburgh, from Vancouver to Sacramento, and from Edmonton to San Francisco.

READ MORE: Air Canada to Expand its Presence in South America

Additionally, Air Canada already announced new non-stop international services beginning 2018: Vancouver to Paris, Zurich, Melbourne (that was originally planned as winter seasonal now operating year-round starting June); from Toronto to Shannon, Zagreb, Porto, Bucharest, Buenos Aires; and from Montreal to Tokyo–Narita, Dublin, Bucharest, Lisbon.