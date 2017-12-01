Airways Magazine

Air Canada to Launch New International Routes

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Air Canada to Launch New International Routes MIAMI – Air Canada announced six new international routes from Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, and Vancouver that are set to start in Spring 2018. Air Canada Express will operate the non-stop services on daily frequencies year-round to North...
  • China Airlines Delivers A350 XWB Powered With Biofuel Mix MIAMI — Today, Taiwan-based China Airlines received its tenth Airbus A350 XWB and joined a programme to use a blend of traditional and sustainable biofuels to power aircraft for Airbus delivery...
  

Air Canada to Launch New International Routes

Air Canada to Launch New International Routes
December 01
21:54 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI – Air Canada announced six new international routes from TorontoMontrealEdmonton, and Vancouver that are set to start in Spring 2018.

Air Canada Express will operate the non-stop services on daily frequencies year-round to North American destinations: Omaha, Providence, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Sacramento and San Francisco.

Benjamin Smith, Air Canada’s President, Passenger Airlines said the expansion of their network is searching “to offer the only services from Canada to SacramentoOmahaProvidence.”

READ MORE: Air Canada Announces Major Expansion from Vancouver

He also added that “as the largest foreign carrier serving the USA, we are pleased to offer customers even more non-stop travel choices between Canada and the U.S., as well as the ability to conveniently connect onward through our extensive global network.”

Air Canada will operate daily services from Toronto to Omaha and Providence, from Montreal to Baltimore and Pittsburgh, from Vancouver to Sacramento, and from Edmonton to San Francisco.

READ MORE: Air Canada to Expand its Presence in South America

Additionally, Air Canada already announced new non-stop international services beginning 2018: Vancouver to Paris, Zurich, Melbourne (that was originally planned as winter seasonal now operating year-round starting June); from Toronto to Shannon, Zagreb, Porto, Bucharest, Buenos Aires; and from Montreal to TokyoNarita, Dublin, Bucharest, Lisbon.

READ MORE: Air Canada To Launch Montréal-Tokyo Route With the 787 Dreamliner
0
Tags
Air CanadaAir Canada ExpressCRJMontrealVancouver

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Online Executive Editor. Journalist and Certified Radio Host. Studying for a Specialization in Public Opinion and Political Communications. Even though I love politics I’ve found myself fascinated by the Aviation World. I’m also passionate by economy, strategic communications, my family, my country, and dogs. mc@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.