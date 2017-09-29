Air Canada to Expand its Presence in South America

MIAMI – Air Canada will enhance its services to South America with new routes to Buenos Aires, Cartagena, and Lima, along with more frequencies to Bogota and Santiago de Chile.

The non-stop service to Argentina will fly on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from Toronto (YYZ) and on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from Buenos Aires (EZE). Air Canada currently serves EZE through a one-stop service via Santiago de Chile.

AC094 Toronto (YYZ) 19:20 – Buenos Aires (EZE) 7:05

AC095 Buenos Aires (EZE) 8:45 – Toronto (YYZ) 18:50

Benjamin Smith, Air Canada’s President, Passenger Airlines, stated:

Moreover, with our modernized fleet, we are able to enhance our existing services, by deploying our Boeing 787 Dreamliner on a new non-stop route to Buenos Aires. Together, these new and enhanced services will provide customers greater comfort and choice, as well as the ability to conveniently connect onward through our extensive North American and International network, on North America’s Best Airline as rated by Skytrax.

Also, a new seasonal route will be added to the Air Canada Rouge network as the airline will connect Toronto and Cartagena(CTG), Colombia every Monday between December 18, 2017, and April 9, 2018.

AC1872 Toronto (YYZ) 9:40 – Cartagena (CTG) 14:55

AC1873 Cartagena (CTG)15:55 – Toronto (YYZ) 21:05

“It is never too early to start planning an escape from the Canadian winter,” Smith added. “Air Canada is pleased to give customers more options to consider with the launch of a new Air Canada Rouge route to Cartagena. This nearly 500-year-old city on Colombia’s Caribbean coast offers visitors prime urban, beach and adventure tourism.”

On May 3, Air Canada also announced a new non-stop Montreal (YUL) – Lima (LIM) service, that was planned to be operated by Air Canada Rouge from December 16, 2017, to May 27, 2018. Recently, the Smith stated the route will be expanded to year-round:

This new route will complement our existing year-round flights from Toronto, and strategically position Air Canada as an important player in the growing market between Montreal and Latin America.

This will be the first carrier’s route to the southern hemisphere from Montreal. Flights from Montreal are already scheduled on Monday and Saturday, returning on Wednesday and Sunday from Lima.

AC1942 Montreal (YUL) 17:10 – Lima (LIM) 01:45

AC1943 Lima (LIM) 3:15 – Montreal (YUL) 11:30

Additionally, Bogota and Santiago will have an increase in their services, with upgrades from four to five weekly flights and from five to six flights per week respectively. Both are set to start in December 2017.

This year, a total of eight new non-stop destinations from Montreal have been launched: Shanghai in China; Marseille in France, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Washington/Dulles in U.S., Keflavik in Iceland, Tel-Aviv in Israel, Algiers in Algeria and Lima in Peru.