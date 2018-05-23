Livery Update: Air Canada Paints First Airbus A320 In New Livery (+Photos)

MIAMI — The latest aircraft type in Air Canada’s fleet to receive the new black, white, and red livery, introduced in February 2017, is the Airbus A320.

With over 40 A320s remaining in the fleet, a good number of these will be candidates for repainting soon.

However, as new aircraft types continue coming in—such as the Bombardier C Series in 2019, and the Boeing 737 MAX, which entered service at the end of 2017—the Airbus A320 fleet will diminish as they are either returned to lessors or sold.

As of May 15, 2018, the new livery application progress of the Air Canada mainline fleets is:

Airbus A319 none, 15 in the fleet.

Airbus A320 1 of 42 in the fleet. First C-FXCD FIN 239 May 2018.

Airbus A321 all 15 in the fleet (one Star Alliance livery). First two February 2017 (C-GJWI FIN458, C-GJWO, FIN460 unveiled at YVR/YUL respectively in February 2017 events.

Airbus A330-300 1 of 8 in the fleet. First C-GFAF FIN931.October 2017, (+ one Star Alliance livery)

Boeing 737MAX 13 of 13 all factory painted. First C-FTJV FIN 501 October 2017.

Boeing 767 none, 7 in the fleet.

Boeing 777-200ER 3 of 6 in the fleet. First C-FNNH FIN 706 November 2017.

Boeing 777-300ER 7 of 19 in the fleet, 1 in progress. First C-FITL FIN731 January 25, 2018.

Boeing 787-8 1 of 8 in the fleet. FIN 801 C-GHPQ, unveiled at YYZ in February 2017 for the new livery event.

Boeing 787-9 9 of 26 factory-painted in the new livery. First C-FRSR FIN 848 May 15, 2017. C-FNOE FIN 831 first respray completed May 15, 2018.

Embraer ERJ190 none, 25 in the fleet.

The application for Air Canada Express is as follows:

Embraer ERJ175 Sky Regional 8 of 25 in the fleet. First C-FEJA FIN 163 November 2017.

CRJ100 Air Georgian none, 15 in the fleet.

Q400 jazz 11 of 44 in the fleet. First C-GGOY FIN 401 January 2018.

Bombardier Dash-8-300 jazz none, 26 in fleet.

Bombardier Dash-8 100 jazz none, 15 in fleet.

Air Canada’s mainline types, which have not had the new livery applied, are the Airbus A319, Boeing 767-300 and Embraer 190.

The ERJ-190s will all be retired by August 2019.

The Airbus A319s will be retained a little longer to bridge the gap of the Boeing 737s and CSeries, so will likely receive the new scheme.

Likewise, Air Canada Express types still to be resprayed include the Bombardier Dash-8-100, and 300s, and Air Georgian’s CRJ-100/200s.

Most of the Air Canada aircraft types have had at least a handful of each fleet painted in the new 2017 livery.

The Boeing 787-8 (only C-GHPQ, fleet number 801) along with two Airbus A321s were resprayed for the official rollout of the new livery on February 9, 2017, in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal.

All of the Airbus A321s are now painted.

Ten newly acquired secondhand Embraer 175s for the Sky Regional Air Canada Express fleet started to enter service in the new livery in April 2017, painted by Premier Aviation at Trois Rivieres, QC.

Three newly delivered CRJ900s for Air Canada express Jazz were put into service in the new livery starting in April 2017, painted at Muskoka Aircraft Refinishing.

The CRJ-705s started respray in early 2018 with Premier Aviation.

New Boeing 787-9s from Boeing’s Charleston South Carolina Dreamliner plant were delivered factory painted in the new livery starting in May 2017, with nine delivered as such to date.

The first Boeing 787-9 (C-FNOE) to be resprayed was completed on May 15, 2018.

The first Airbus A330-300 C-GFAF f/n 931 was painted in September 2017 at Dean Baldwin Painting at Grissom AFB, Peru, Indiana and delivered to Toronto on September 16.

On November 19, the first Boeing 777 to receive the new livery, was 777-200 (C-FNNH), delivered from Dean Baldwin Painting as ACA 7090 to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The first Boeing 777-300ER to receive the new livery was C-FITL, delivered to Toronto Pearson on January 25, 2018, from Victorville CA as AC7172.

Muskoka Aircraft Refinishing started respray programs for the jazz CRJ-200 in November 2017 and the jazz Q400s in January 2018.

The original 15 Sky Regional ERJ175s also commenced respray at Muskoka Aircraft Refinishing in January 2018.

In addition, it should be noted that the Air Canada Express branding has changed slightly to black all uppercase ‘EXPRESS’ titles from the earlier lowercase grey version, starting with the CRJ200s in November 2017.

Sky Regional ERJ-175s painted earlier have had the express titles changed to the new uppercase style.