Air Canada Launches A330 Cabin Refit

LONDON – Canadian flag carrier, Air Canada (AC), has released images onboard one of its Airbus A330 aircraft (C-GFUR · MSN 344) following the retrofitting of the flagship Signature Class Cabin.

Air Canada has spent considerable amounts of time and money in an attempt to improve its long-haul business class products over recent years.

We’re celebrating new firsts! Like AC311 from Montreal to Vancouver, the first flight operated with our newly retrofitted @Airbus #A330 now featuring our newly reconfigured cabin design. pic.twitter.com/M1PE9L6ME7 — Air Canada (@AirCanada) June 24, 2020

Already In The Air

Air Canada’s flagship Signature Class cabin had only been available on the airline’s Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft. However, part of the airline’s plan to improve its long-haul product involved the retrofitting of the new Signature Class cabin onboard some of its older Airbus A330 aircraft.

The first A330-300 to receive the refit is a 20-year-old C-GFUR (MSN 344). The aircraft was first delivered to the airline in June 2000. The aircraft flew to Seletar Airport (XSP) in Singapore in October where the refit process was started.

The plane returned to Canada at the end of February and operated its first commercial flights with the new cabin yesterday as AC311 from Montreal (YUL) to Vancouver (YVR).

Signature Class seat onboard C-GFUR – Photo Courtesy of Air Canada from Twitter

Cabin Configuration

While the 2-4-2 configured economy cabin has received a refresh, the most notable difference comes for business class passengers.

The airline used to feature its business class in a 1-1-1 herringbone seat, which offered fully flat beds and direct aisle access but were lagging behind other competitors in today’s market.

The business cabin now features Collins Aerospace Super Diamond seats that are similar to those found on the airline’s 777 and 787 fleet. It is also found on various other carriers such as WestJet’s 787 and is regarded as one of the best “off the shelf” seats on the market.

Refreshed Economy Cabin Onboard C-GFUR – Photo Courtesy of Air Canada from Twitter

Crew Familirization

According to Flightradar24, C-GFUR is scheduled to operate flights between YUL and YVR over the next few days.

This is likely to allow the Crew to familiarize themselves with the new cabins. After operating this route, it is expected AC will use the cabin on longer international routes such as destinations in Europe.