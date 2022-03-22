DALLAS – Air Canada (AC) has announced the purchase of 26 Airbus A321neo extra-long range (XLR) aircraft to cover all North American and select transatlantic destinations. The new aircraft will also provide additional comfort to consumers and increase the carrier’s fuel efficiency to help it meet its environmental goals.

The first aircraft will be delivered in the first quarter of 2024, with the last arriving in the first quarter of 2027, according to AC. Fifteen of the aircraft will be leased from Air Lease Corporation, five will be leased from AerCap, and six will be purchased from Airbus S.A.S. under a purchase agreement that includes purchase options for a further 14 aircraft between 2027 and 2030.

The A321XLRs will carry 182 passengers in a configuration that includes 14 lie-flat Air Canada Signature Class seats and 168 Economy Class seats. Customers will enjoy next-generation seatback entertainment, in-flight Wi-Fi, and a large cabin design with ample overhead baggage storage bins, among other features.

The A321XLR, which has a range of 8,700 kilometers and can fly for up to 11 hours, can fly nonstop anywhere in North America and, pending Transport Canada certification for overseas operations, can also fly transatlantic missions, expanding the carrier’s hubs and network. For its A321XLR aircraft, AS is in the process of choosing an engine manufacturer.

Airbus A321neo XLR. Photo: Air Canada/Airways

Comments from Air Canada

Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada, said, “Air Canada is committed to further strengthen its market-leading position, especially through investments in new technology.”

“The acquisition of the state-of-the-art Airbus A321XLR is an important element of this strategy and will drive our core priorities of elevating the customer experience, advancing our environmental goals, network expansion, and increasing our overall cost efficiency. This order also shows that Air Canada is emerging strongly from the pandemic and is ideally positioned to grow, compete and thrive in a reshaped global aviation industry.”

Featured image: Air Canada Announces the Acquisition of 26 Airbus A321neo Extra-Long Range Aircraft. Photo: CNW Group/Air Canada