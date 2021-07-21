MIAMI – Air Canada (AC) has the intention to revive and increase its US trans-border schedule, bringing support to the economies of both countries.
By publishing its revised summer schedule, AC has announced no fewer than 55 routes over 34 destinations for a total of 220 daily flights between Canadian and US city pairs. The new flights offer coincides with the travel restrictions between the two countries set to be progressively relaxed.
Under the new travel rules, to be applied from August 9, fully vaccinated US citizens will be able to enter Canada for leisure travel without having to submit to a hotel quarantine. Similarly, relaxed testing requirements for Canadians taking short transborder trips will be the norm with the possibility to carry out US pre-entry testing in Canada.
Comments from Air Canada
Mark Galardo, AC Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management, expressed his satisfaction while “looking forward to welcoming customers” back on board. He also added that the easing of travel restrictions, as announced by the Federal Government, is “an important step toward rebuilding Canada to US network.”
AC is very proud of being the largest foreign carrier operating in the US, a fact that is being shown by the extent t of routes and destinations being offered out of Toronto (YYZ), Montreal (YUL), Vancouver (YVR), and Calgary (YYC) and aims to restart services to the 57 destinations pre-pandemic schedule."Team Canada is ready to host our American friends!" Marsha Walden, President and CEO of Destination Canada Click To Tweet
Marsha Walden, President and CEO of Destination Canada, also intervened by adding, “We are thrilled with this announcement and look forward to welcoming back travellers from the US, from our lively cities immersed in nature to spectacular wilderness and coastlines to the unique mosaic of Indigenous and global cultures, every day in Canada offers a new adventure and a chance to reconnect with what’s important. Team Canada is ready to host our American friends!”
Air Canada Schedule to the US
|Montreal – USA routes
|Frequencies per week
|Montreal-Boston
|14
|Montreal-Chicago
|21
|Montreal-Denver
|7
|Montreal-Newark
|14
|Montreal-Fort Lauderdale
|7
|Montreal-Houston
|7
|Montreal-LaGuardia
|21
|Montreal-Las Vegas
|3
|restarts Sept. 9
|Montreal-Los Angeles
|7
|Montreal-Orlando
|3
|Montreal-San Francisco
|7
|Montreal-Washington Dulles
|7
|Montreal-Washington National
|14
|restarts Sept. 7
|Toronto – USA routes
|Frequencies per week
|Toronto-Atlanta
|14
|Toronto-Austin
|5
|restarts Sept. 9
|Toronto-Boston
|21
|Toronto-Charlotte
|7
|restarts Sept. 7
|Toronto-Chicago
|28
|Toronto-Cincinnati
|7
|restarts Sept. 7
|Toronto-Cleveland
|7
|restarts Aug. 1
|Toronto-Columbus
|7
|Toronto-Dallas
|14
|restarts Sept. 7
|Toronto-Denver
|14
|Toronto-Detroit
|7
|Toronto-Fort Lauderdale
|8
|Toronto-Fort Myers
|2
|restarts Aug. 1
|Toronto-Houston
|21
|Toronto-Las Vegas
|4
|restarts Aug. 1
|Toronto-Los Angeles
|21
|Toronto-LaGuardia
|35
|Toronto-Minneapolis-Saint Paul
|7
|restarts Sept. 7
|Toronto-Nashville
|4
|restarts Aug. 30
|Toronto-Newark
|28
|Toronto-Orlando
|5
|Toronto-Philadelphia
|7
|Toronto-Phoenix
|3
|restarts Aug. 2
|Toronto-Pittsburgh
|7
|restarts Aug. 1
|Toronto-Raleigh Durham
|14
|restarts Sept. 7
|Toronto-Seattle
|4
|restarts Aug. 1
|Toronto-San Francisco
|14
|Toronto-Tampa
|5
|Toronto-Washington Dulles
|21
|Toronto-Washington National
|14
|restarts Sept. 7
|Vancouver – USA routes
|Frequencies per week
|Vancouver-Chicago
|7
|restarts Sept. 7
|Vancouver-Denver
|14
|Vancouver-Honolulu
|3
|restarts Aug. 2
|Vancouver-Las Vegas
|4
|restarts Sept. 7
|Vancouver-Los Angeles
|21
|Vancouver-Maui
|3
|restarts Aug. 3
|Vancouver-Newark
|7
|restarts Sept. 7
|Vancouver-Portland
|14
|Vancouver-Phoenix
|5
|Vancouver-San Diego
|7
|restarts Aug. 1
|Vancouver-San Francisco
|21
|Vancouver-Seattle
|14
|Calgary – USA routes
|Frequency per week
|Calgary-Phoenix
|3
|restarts Aug. 1
Featured image: Air Canada Boeing 737-8 C-FSOI. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways