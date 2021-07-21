MIAMI – Air Canada (AC) has the intention to revive and increase its US trans-border schedule, bringing support to the economies of both countries.

By publishing its revised summer schedule, AC has announced no fewer than 55 routes over 34 destinations for a total of 220 daily flights between Canadian and US city pairs. The new flights offer coincides with the travel restrictions between the two countries set to be progressively relaxed.

Under the new travel rules, to be applied from August 9, fully vaccinated US citizens will be able to enter Canada for leisure travel without having to submit to a hotel quarantine. Similarly, relaxed testing requirements for Canadians taking short transborder trips will be the norm with the possibility to carry out US pre-entry testing in Canada.

Air Canada Airbus 320-200 C-FXCD. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Comments from Air Canada

Mark Galardo, AC Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management, expressed his satisfaction while “looking forward to welcoming customers” back on board. He also added that the easing of travel restrictions, as announced by the Federal Government, is “an important step toward rebuilding Canada to US network.”

AC is very proud of being the largest foreign carrier operating in the US, a fact that is being shown by the extent t of routes and destinations being offered out of Toronto (YYZ), Montreal (YUL), Vancouver (YVR), and Calgary (YYC) and aims to restart services to the 57 destinations pre-pandemic schedule.

Marsha Walden, President and CEO of Destination Canada, also intervened by adding, “We are thrilled with this announcement and look forward to welcoming back travellers from the US, from our lively cities immersed in nature to spectacular wilderness and coastlines to the unique mosaic of Indigenous and global cultures, every day in Canada offers a new adventure and a chance to reconnect with what’s important. Team Canada is ready to host our American friends!”  

Air Canada C-FSOI Boeing 737 MAX 8. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Air Canada Schedule to the US

Montreal – USA routesFrequencies per week
Montreal-Boston14
Montreal-Chicago21
Montreal-Denver7
Montreal-Newark14
Montreal-Fort Lauderdale7
Montreal-Houston7
Montreal-LaGuardia21
Montreal-Las Vegas3restarts Sept. 9
Montreal-Los Angeles7
Montreal-Orlando3
Montreal-San Francisco7
Montreal-Washington Dulles7
Montreal-Washington National14restarts Sept. 7
Toronto – USA routesFrequencies per week
Toronto-Atlanta14
Toronto-Austin5restarts Sept. 9
Toronto-Boston21
Toronto-Charlotte7restarts Sept. 7
Toronto-Chicago28
Toronto-Cincinnati7restarts Sept. 7
Toronto-Cleveland7restarts Aug. 1
Toronto-Columbus7
Toronto-Dallas14restarts Sept. 7
Toronto-Denver14
Toronto-Detroit7
Toronto-Fort Lauderdale8
Toronto-Fort Myers2restarts Aug. 1
Toronto-Houston21
Toronto-Las Vegas4restarts Aug. 1
Toronto-Los Angeles21
Toronto-LaGuardia35
Toronto-Minneapolis-Saint Paul7restarts Sept. 7
Toronto-Nashville4restarts Aug. 30
Toronto-Newark28
Toronto-Orlando5
Toronto-Philadelphia7
Toronto-Phoenix3restarts Aug. 2
Toronto-Pittsburgh7restarts Aug. 1
Toronto-Raleigh Durham14restarts Sept. 7
Toronto-Seattle4restarts Aug. 1
Toronto-San Francisco14
Toronto-Tampa5
Toronto-Washington Dulles21
Toronto-Washington National14restarts Sept. 7
Vancouver – USA routesFrequencies per week
Vancouver-Chicago7restarts Sept. 7
Vancouver-Denver14
Vancouver-Honolulu3restarts Aug. 2
Vancouver-Las Vegas4restarts Sept. 7
Vancouver-Los Angeles21
Vancouver-Maui3restarts Aug. 3
Vancouver-Newark7restarts Sept. 7
Vancouver-Portland14
Vancouver-Phoenix5
Vancouver-San Diego7restarts Aug. 1
Vancouver-San Francisco21
Vancouver-Seattle14
Calgary – USA routesFrequency per week
Calgary-Phoenix3restarts Aug. 1

Featured image: Air Canada Boeing 737-8 C-FSOI. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

