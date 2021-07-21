MIAMI – Air Canada (AC) has the intention to revive and increase its US trans-border schedule, bringing support to the economies of both countries.

By publishing its revised summer schedule, AC has announced no fewer than 55 routes over 34 destinations for a total of 220 daily flights between Canadian and US city pairs. The new flights offer coincides with the travel restrictions between the two countries set to be progressively relaxed.

Under the new travel rules, to be applied from August 9, fully vaccinated US citizens will be able to enter Canada for leisure travel without having to submit to a hotel quarantine. Similarly, relaxed testing requirements for Canadians taking short transborder trips will be the norm with the possibility to carry out US pre-entry testing in Canada.

Air Canada Airbus 320-200 C-FXCD. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Comments from Air Canada

Mark Galardo, AC Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management, expressed his satisfaction while “looking forward to welcoming customers” back on board. He also added that the easing of travel restrictions, as announced by the Federal Government, is “an important step toward rebuilding Canada to US network.”

AC is very proud of being the largest foreign carrier operating in the US, a fact that is being shown by the extent t of routes and destinations being offered out of Toronto (YYZ), Montreal (YUL), Vancouver (YVR), and Calgary (YYC) and aims to restart services to the 57 destinations pre-pandemic schedule.

Marsha Walden, President and CEO of Destination Canada, also intervened by adding, “We are thrilled with this announcement and look forward to welcoming back travellers from the US, from our lively cities immersed in nature to spectacular wilderness and coastlines to the unique mosaic of Indigenous and global cultures, every day in Canada offers a new adventure and a chance to reconnect with what’s important. Team Canada is ready to host our American friends!”

Air Canada C-FSOI Boeing 737 MAX 8. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Air Canada Schedule to the US

Montreal – USA routes Frequencies per week Montreal-Boston 14 Montreal-Chicago 21 Montreal-Denver 7 Montreal-Newark 14 Montreal-Fort Lauderdale 7 Montreal-Houston 7 Montreal-LaGuardia 21 Montreal-Las Vegas 3 restarts Sept. 9 Montreal-Los Angeles 7 Montreal-Orlando 3 Montreal-San Francisco 7 Montreal-Washington Dulles 7 Montreal-Washington National 14 restarts Sept. 7

Toronto – USA routes Frequencies per week Toronto-Atlanta 14 Toronto-Austin 5 restarts Sept. 9 Toronto-Boston 21 Toronto-Charlotte 7 restarts Sept. 7 Toronto-Chicago 28 Toronto-Cincinnati 7 restarts Sept. 7 Toronto-Cleveland 7 restarts Aug. 1 Toronto-Columbus 7 Toronto-Dallas 14 restarts Sept. 7 Toronto-Denver 14 Toronto-Detroit 7 Toronto-Fort Lauderdale 8 Toronto-Fort Myers 2 restarts Aug. 1 Toronto-Houston 21 Toronto-Las Vegas 4 restarts Aug. 1 Toronto-Los Angeles 21 Toronto-LaGuardia 35 Toronto-Minneapolis-Saint Paul 7 restarts Sept. 7 Toronto-Nashville 4 restarts Aug. 30 Toronto-Newark 28 Toronto-Orlando 5 Toronto-Philadelphia 7 Toronto-Phoenix 3 restarts Aug. 2 Toronto-Pittsburgh 7 restarts Aug. 1 Toronto-Raleigh Durham 14 restarts Sept. 7 Toronto-Seattle 4 restarts Aug. 1 Toronto-San Francisco 14 Toronto-Tampa 5 Toronto-Washington Dulles 21 Toronto-Washington National 14 restarts Sept. 7

Vancouver – USA routes Frequencies per week Vancouver-Chicago 7 restarts Sept. 7 Vancouver-Denver 14 Vancouver-Honolulu 3 restarts Aug. 2 Vancouver-Las Vegas 4 restarts Sept. 7 Vancouver-Los Angeles 21 Vancouver-Maui 3 restarts Aug. 3 Vancouver-Newark 7 restarts Sept. 7 Vancouver-Portland 14 Vancouver-Phoenix 5 Vancouver-San Diego 7 restarts Aug. 1 Vancouver-San Francisco 21 Vancouver-Seattle 14

Calgary – USA routes Frequency per week Calgary-Phoenix 3 restarts Aug. 1