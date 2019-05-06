Air Calin Sees First A330neo Roll Out Of The Paintshop

MIAMI — Air Calin’s first Airbus A330-900neo has rolled out of the paint shop in Toulouse, sporting a beautiful, striking livery.

Set to be delivered to the New Caledonian airline later this year, the plane is the first of two A330neos Air Calin is expecting.

Currently, the airline operates two A320ceos and two A330-200s on flights from its hub in Noumea to Auckland, Port-Vila, Sydney, Tokyo, Wallis, Brisbane, Futuna, Melbourne, Nadi, Osaka, and Papeete.

Air Calin plans to equip its A330neos with 291 seats—26 in business class, 21 in Premium Economy and 244 in Economy Class.

The airline will become the third new operator to take delivery of the A330-900neo after the first one was delivered to TAP Portugal last November.

The A330-900neo is set to offer Air Calin up to a 25% reduction in fuel burn, with increased range, helping the airline open up new markets as well.

So far in 2019, the A330-900neo has been delivered to Air Senegal and Air Mauritius, with Thai Air Asia, Delta Airlines, Azul, RwandAir (and Air Calin) set to receive their first planes shortly.