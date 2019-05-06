Airways Magazine

Air Calin Sees First A330neo Roll Out Of The Paintshop

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Air Calin Sees First A330neo Roll Out Of The Paintshop

Clément Alloing

Air Calin Sees First A330neo Roll Out Of The Paintshop
May 06
07:56 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI — Air Calin’s first Airbus A330-900neo has rolled out of the paint shop in Toulouse, sporting a beautiful, striking livery.

Set to be delivered to the New Caledonian airline later this year, the plane is the first of two A330neos Air Calin is expecting.

Currently, the airline operates two A320ceos and two A330-200s on flights from its hub in Noumea to Auckland, Port-Vila, Sydney, Tokyo, Wallis, Brisbane, Futuna, Melbourne, Nadi, Osaka, and Papeete.

Air Calin plans to equip its A330neos with 291 seats—26 in business class, 21 in Premium Economy and 244 in Economy Class.

The airline will become the third new operator to take delivery of the A330-900neo after the first one was delivered to TAP Portugal last November.

The A330-900neo is set to offer Air Calin up to a 25% reduction in fuel burn, with increased range, helping the airline open up new markets as well.

So far in 2019, the A330-900neo has been delivered to Air Senegal and Air Mauritius, with Thai Air Asia, Delta Airlines, Azul, RwandAir (and Air Calin) set to receive their first planes shortly.

Comments
0
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Daniel Sander

Daniel Sander

A Scottish Avgeek, based in Prestwick Scotland. Has a massive passion for Aviation, runs a YouTube channel with over 6,000 Subscribers, Studies Travel & Tourism and writes for Airways during his free time.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Which is your favorite Boeing 787 Dreamliner variant?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0