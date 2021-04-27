LONDON – Egyptian low-cost carrier Air Cairo (CE) has received its first Airbus A320neo. The carrier has only Airbus aircraft in its fleet, including seven Airbus A320ceo.

The leased aircraft comes from Lessor’s ICBC company. The order was finalized on November 23, 2020, when CE leased two Airbus A320-251s via ICBC.

Given the increase in the fleet, the arrival of this new aircraft falls with CE’s strategy of opening new routes. The carrier already flies to Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Air Cairo SU-BTM Airbus A320-214. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

The A320-251 Aircraft

The Airbus A320-251 is configured in a single economy class with 186 seats. Equipped with two CFMI International CFM LEAP1-A engines, it has a thrust between 109kn and 156kn. The aircraft was manufactured in Hamburg, Germany, registered as D-AVVQ for the test phase. the type was later delivered to CE registered as SU-BUK.

In addition to the new A320neo equipment, the airline’s Airbus A320-214s have average age of 9.9 years.