MIAMI – Air Botswana (BP) has resumed international passenger flights with service between Gaborone (GBE), Botswana, and Johannesburg (JNB), South Africa.

The carrier, saying it would adjust schedules based on demand, hinted at the eventual return of service to Cape Town (CPT), Harare (HRE), and Lusaka (LUN) with the Botswana government only allowing international flights to depart from GBE, Maun (MUB), and Kasane (BBK).

From December 1, Francistown will also be allowed international departures with further ports of entry to be considered by the government.

Air Botswana ATR 72-600

A Botswanan Reopening

With BP only being allowed domestic flights since March, on November 1 Botswana opened for private charters, eventually paving the way for the enhanced use of the fleet of two ATR72-600s and one Embraer ERJ 170-100LR.

Airlink (4Z), a regional South African airline, will additionally open service to GBE beginning on November, 16.

Travelers visiting Botswana are required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result along with being screened for symptoms upon arrival. If symptoms are observed the passengers will be subject to a new PCR test and a potential 14-day quarantine.

With BP and Botswana opening towards international visitors, what better time is there to safely visit some of the beautiful sights of the country including the Moremi Game Reserve and the Kalahari Desert?

Air Botswana E170

