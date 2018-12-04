Air Botswana Grows: First ATR 72, E170 Planes Arrive

MIAMI — African carrier Air Botswana (BP) is set to receive its first Embraer E170 in the airline’s brand new livery, which follows the recent delivery of its first ATR 72-600 straight from the manufacturer in France.

The addition of the E170 and the ATR planes will upgrade Air Botswana’s current fleet of three ATR 42-500s and one ATR 72-500.

Embraer E170, Air Botswana • Andrew H. Cline

The airline, based at Gaborone Sir Seretse Khama International Airport (GBE), took delivery of the turboprop configured with a 70-seat, dual-class cabin configuration.

“We have been using ATRs for over 20 years and are very satisfied with their operating results,” said Agnes Tsholofelo Khunwana, Air Botswana’s CEO.

ATR / Air Botswana

“The latest generation of ATRs will allow us to provide the highest standards of comfort, reliability and eco-efficiency to our customers,” he added.

New E170, New Livery

The Embraer 170 (A2-ABM • MSN 17000318), formerly registered N734A, is owned by Southern Aircraft Consultancy.

The new livery, which was painted by Muskoka Aircraft Refinishing at the Canadian airport of Muskoka Little Norway, Ontario, replaces a zebra stripe motif on the tail with three blue and black rounded triangles. The Air Botswana titles are inline with the blue, black-and-blue cheatlines on the lower forward fuselage.



The largest aircraft Air Botswana operated were a Boeing 737-200 (ZS-SGX) used briefly since 2009, and a McDonnell Douglas MD-83 (ZS-TRI) leased for a year from Africa Charter Airline in 2015.

Embraer E170, Air Botswana • Andrew H. Cline

It also operated a CRJ-100 (ZS-CME) SINCE in 2016, two BAE-146-100s in 1989, as well as two Avro RJ85s in 2012.

The Embraer was formerly owned by Saudi Aramco, and along with two others, provided VIP charter operations from Saudi Arabia.

One other, N735A is currently still residing at Toronto Lester B. Pearson International Airport pending its fate.

Saudi Aramco currently operates six leased Boeing 737-800s, and a Boeing 767-200.